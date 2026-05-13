New digital metals SRO eyes ministry recognition, to frame policy framework

“We would want some recognition from a ministry which could be Finance or Consumer affairs. An SRO will function as an industry-driven organisation, but we will work towards securing a formal nod,” Soundararajan told Business Standard.
DPMACI represents members of the digital precious metals industry including fintechs offering products such as digital gold and silver.
It has eight members including distributors and sellers such as MMTC-PAMP, SafeGold, Augmont, PhonePe, BharatPe, Mobikwik, Gullak, Lenden Club and Cred.
She explained that the association would finalise the code of conduct for its members soon and expects firms to align with the standardised processes at the earliest.