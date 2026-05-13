New digital metals SRO eyes ministry recognition, to frame policy framework

The Digital Precious Metals Assurance Council of India (DPMACI) will aim for formal recognition from one of India’s ministries such as finance or consumer affairs, said Nirupama Soundararajan, the body's chairperson.

The recently-formed association is working on a code of conduct for members of the self-regulatory organisation (SRO) which will include guidelines around 1:1 physical metal backing that is verified through periodic audits of companies, customer protection measures, among other things.

1:1 physical metal backing refers to the practice where every unit of precious metal purchased by customers is matched by an equivalent quantity of physical metal held in company vaults.

She explained that the association would finalise the code of conduct for its members soon and expects firms to align with the standardised processes at the earliest.

It has eight members including distributors and sellers such as MMTC-PAMP, SafeGold, Augmont, PhonePe, BharatPe, Mobikwik, Gullak, Lenden Club and Cred.

“We would want some recognition from a ministry which could be Finance or Consumer affairs. An SRO will function as an industry-driven organisation, but we will work towards securing a formal nod,” Soundararajan told Business Standard.

Soundararajan added that DPMACI will engage with ministries and regulators to come up with a regulatory framework.

“There are a few possible ministries that could potentially spearhead the regulatory framework for digital precious metals. Our part is to engage with the myriad policymakers to see who would be the best fit according to them and us. It involves consensus building within the ecosystem,” she said.

Soundararajan said that the code of conduct for companies could evolve to become a starting point of building regulatory frameworks in the future.