Deep-tech startup Anscer Robotics secures ₹45 crore in Series A round

Deep-tech startup Anscer Robotics secured funding of Rs 45 crore in a Series A round led by early-stage investment platform IAN Group. Info Edge and other angel investors also participated in the round.

Founded in 2020, the Bengaluru-based start-up builds robots for real-world manufacturing and warehouse environments, where they can operate alongside people, forklifts, production lines and high-throughput industrial processes. The company can manufacture more than 1,000 robots annually.

The investment will support the next phase of growth across product innovation, expansion in the United States, strategic partnerships, and partner-led deployment across factories and warehouses. Anscer raised $2 million in a seed round last year led by Info Edge Ventures.

Ribin Mathew, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Anscer, said, “The first era of automation was about machines following instructions. The next era will be about machines understanding context, learning from operations, and working alongside enterprise intelligence. Anscer is building that future through a robotics platform developed in India, designed for global standards, and ready for the AI-native factory.” Anscer also has a sales and support presence in the US, supporting customers and partners there as well as in Europe and Asia Pacific. IAN made the investment through its Alpha Fund, a $100 million Category-II Alternate Investment Fund, which invests in health-tech, clean-tech, deep-tech, med-tech and manufacturing sectors.