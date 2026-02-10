Pet care startup Supertails raises $30 million in Series C funding round

Pet care startup Supertails on Tuesday said it has raised $30 million in a Series C funding round led by Venturi Partners to expand its tech capabilities and offline footprint.

The funding round also saw participation from Nippon India Digital Innovation, Titan Capital Winners Fund, and existing investors including Fireside Ventures, RPSG Capital Ventures, Sauce VC and Saama Capital. It’s one of the highest funding rounds for the firm so far.

“We would be spending into product and data capabilities, strengthening our personalisations. We will also double down on building healthcare depth and will scale our offline footprint with high-quality, full-service hospitals. We're moving to about 15 clinics in Bangalore in the next six months which will cover pharmacy, diagnostics, prescription diets, and at-home services,” Vineet Khanna, the firm’s co-founder said while speaking to Business Standard.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company offers an integrated platform with products, clinics, at-home services, veterinary expertise and guidance to pet parents. The platform onboarded more than 500 brands such as Heads Up For Tails, Huggo Boss, Smylo, Vivaldis and KONG, and built a network of over 100 veterinarians. Khanna added that the firm will also invest in its quick delivery infrastructure. “We have already launched our 30-minute delivery service in Bangalore. Last week, we started quick delivery services in Bombay, and by the end of this quarter, we would have more than 60 dark stores in Bombay, Delhi, and Bangalore, which would make a very large assortment available to pet parents within convenient access.”

The global pet care market is estimated at around $3 billion. In India, there are nearly 40 million pets and the country is the world’s fifth largest market in terms of pet population. The homegrown company, Khanna mentioned, is operationally profitable and is growing at about 60-70 per cent year-on-year. “We are about six months away from closing our customer base of close to one million pet parents,” Khanna said, adding that the company is anticipating a 90-100 per cent growth for the next three years. Supertails is also targeting an annual revenue run rate (ARR) of Rs 1,000 crore.