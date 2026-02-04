Varaha raises $45 million in Series B round led by WestBridge Capital

On the commercial front, the company said it has executed long-term carbon offtake agreements with US technology majors Google and Microsoft, as well as a large US-based aviation company.

Commenting on the funding and the launch of VIPP, Madhur Jain, chief executive officer and co-founder of Varaha, said, “This round reflects the continued confidence of investors and customers in Varaha’s science-led carbon removal solutions and our ability to scale them globally. With VIPP, we’re opening our platform to industrial partners worldwide. If you have biomass and gasification capabilities, we can help you generate verified carbon removal credits.”