Home / Companies / Start Ups / Tech startups raise $2.5 bn, India ranks 3rd among top-funded geographies

Tech startups raise $2.5 bn, India ranks 3rd among top-funded geographies

According to the Tracxn Geo Quarterly India Tech Report, out of the $2.5 billion, three startups Erisha E Mobility, Darwinbox and Infra Market received funding of over $100 million each

India's tech startup boom: Are policy tweaks needed to drive growth?
Premium
Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty
Udisha Srivastav Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 5:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s tech startups raised $2.5 billion in the first quarter of calendar year 2025 (January 1 to March 20), marking an increase of 8.7 per cent year-on-year and a 13.64 per cent rise from the previous quarter, said a Tracxn report on Monday. With this development, India currently ranks third among the highest-funded geographies globally, after the United States and United Kingdom.
 
According to the Tracxn Geo Quarterly India Tech Report, out of the $2.5 billion, three startups — Erisha E Mobility, Darwinbox, and Infra.Market — received funding of over $100 million each, as compared to three such rounds in the last quarter of calendar year 2024 (Q4 2024).
 

 

 

TECH SNAPSHOT

 

  Q1 2025 Q1 2024
Total Funding $2.5 Bn $2.3 Bn
Funding Rounds 237 580
Series A+ Rounds 78 184
First-time Funded Cos 68 153
New Unicorns 0 2
IPOs 6 9
Acquisitions 38 27

 

 

TOP 3 FUNDED CITIES 

 

City

Funding 

Delhi

$1 Bn

Bengaluru

$541 Mn

Gurugram

$193 Mn

 

 

TOP 5 FUNDING ROUNDS

 

Company

Funding Details

Erisha E Mobility

$1 Bn (Series D)

Darwinbox

$140 Mn (Series D)

Infra.Market

$121 Mn (Series F)

Udaan

$75 Mn (Series G)

InsuranceDekho

$70 Mn (Series C)

 

 

TOP 3 FUNDED SECTORS

 

Sector

Funding Details

Electric Vehicles

$1.1 Bn

B2B E-commerce

$291 Mn

HRTech

$173 Mn

 

 

TOP 3 INVESTORS BY EXITS

 

Investor

Exit Count

Peak XV Partners

3

Exfinity Venture Partners

3

All Rounder Marketing

2

 

 

EXIT TRENDS

 

Period

Acquisitions

IPO

Q1 2024

27

9

Q2 2024

27

11

Q3 2024

40

12

Q4 2024

33

7

Q1 2025

38

6

 
   

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian edtech sector rides the AI wave as upskilling gains momentum

Premium

Startup funding rounds get bigger as investors back seasoned founders

Premium

Oravel Stays plans global expansion with 100 new SUNDAY Hotels in FY26

Turbostart invests $1 mn in Lighthouse PropTech's $2.5 mn funding round

AI startup Fractal announces strategic investment of $20 mn in Asper.ai

Topics :tech start-upsStartup funding

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 5:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story