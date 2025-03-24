Tech startups raise $2.5 bn, India ranks 3rd among top-funded geographies

TECH SNAPSHOT
|Q1 2025
|Q1 2024
|Total Funding
|$2.5 Bn
|$2.3 Bn
|Funding Rounds
|237
|580
|Series A+ Rounds
|78
|184
|First-time Funded Cos
|68
|153
|New Unicorns
|0
|2
|IPOs
|6
|9
|Acquisitions
|38
|27
TOP 3 FUNDED CITIES
|
City
|
Funding
|
Delhi
|
$1 Bn
|
Bengaluru
|
$541 Mn
|
Gurugram
|
$193 Mn
TOP 5 FUNDING ROUNDS
|
Company
|
Funding Details
|
Erisha E Mobility
|
$1 Bn (Series D)
|
Darwinbox
|
$140 Mn (Series D)
|
Infra.Market
|
$121 Mn (Series F)
|
Udaan
|
$75 Mn (Series G)
|
InsuranceDekho
|
$70 Mn (Series C)
TOP 3 FUNDED SECTORS
|
Sector
|
Funding Details
|
Electric Vehicles
|
$1.1 Bn
|
B2B E-commerce
|
$291 Mn
|
HRTech
|
$173 Mn
TOP 3 INVESTORS BY EXITS
|
Investor
|
Exit Count
|
Peak XV Partners
|
3
|
Exfinity Venture Partners
|
3
|
All Rounder Marketing
|
2
EXIT TRENDS
|
Period
|
Acquisitions
|
IPO
|
Q1 2024
|
27
|
9
|
Q2 2024
|
27
|
11
|
Q3 2024
|
40
|
12
|
Q4 2024
|
33
|
7
|
Q1 2025
|
38
|
6
