Tech startups raise $2.5 bn, India ranks 3rd among top-funded geographies

India’s tech startups raised $2.5 billion in the first quarter of calendar year 2025 (January 1 to March 20), marking an increase of 8.7 per cent year-on-year and a 13.64 per cent rise from the previous quarter, said a Tracxn report on Monday. With this development, India currently ranks third among the highest-funded geographies globally, after the United States and United Kingdom.

According to the Tracxn Geo Quarterly India Tech Report, out of the $2.5 billion, three startups — Erisha E Mobility, Darwinbox, and Infra.Market — received funding of over $100 million each, as compared to three such rounds in the last quarter of calendar year 2024 (Q4 2024).

TECH SNAPSHOT Q1 2025 Q1 2024 Total Funding $2.5 Bn $2.3 Bn Funding Rounds 237 580 Series A+ Rounds 78 184 First-time Funded Cos 68 153 New Unicorns 0 2 IPOs 6 9 Acquisitions 38 27 TOP 3 FUNDED CITIES City Funding Delhi $1 Bn Bengaluru $541 Mn Gurugram $193 Mn TOP 5 FUNDING ROUNDS Company Funding Details Erisha E Mobility $1 Bn (Series D) Darwinbox $140 Mn (Series D) Infra.Market $121 Mn (Series F) Udaan $75 Mn (Series G) InsuranceDekho $70 Mn (Series C) TOP 3 FUNDED SECTORS