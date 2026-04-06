Tessolve appoints HCL Tech's Ravi Kumar Chirugudu as President, COO

Semiconductor firm Tessolve on Monday announced the appointment of Ravi Kumar Chirugudu as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately.

With over 35 years of experience, Chirugudu has held senior leadership roles at HCL Technologies, Altran and Wipro.

In his new role, Ravi will lead Tessolve's growth strategy by broadening its global engineering capabilities, strengthening customer relationships and speeding up innovation across semiconductor and high-performance computing, Tessolve said in a statement.

"As global semiconductor demand continues to accelerate across industries, it is creating significant opportunities across the semiconductor lifecycle-from Design, Packaging, Validation and Systems integration.

"Ravi's deep knowledge and leadership in this ecosystem brings the right mix of industry expertise, customer connect and execution capability, which will play a key role in strengthening our position as a trusted global engineering partner and reinforcing our market leadership," said Srini Chinamilli, Co-Founder & CEO of Tessolve.