Top 5 renewable energy business ideas for 2024; check the list below

The global shift to renewable energy sources has given rise to huge business opportunities. Here are the top 5 renewable energy business ideas 2024

Renewable energy
Renewable energy, (Photo: Bloomberg)
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 4:43 PM IST
World is moving to renewable energy in a big way, and this opens up huge marketing opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs to thrive. The estimated global energy market is worth $1.21 trillion in 2023 and is projected to grow by 17.2 per cent annually from 2024 to 2030.
Another thing is that the booming renewable energy sector is creating jobs in the market. The growing market is also a massive opportunity for budding entrepreneurs who can take advantage of early movers and capitalise on a sustainable future. 

If you also want to leverage the benefits of unprecedented growth in the renewable energy sector, then here are the top 5 renewable energy business ideas that you can start.

Solar installation
Solar photovoltaic (PV) power will soon overtake coal and natural gas capacity by 2027, the International Energy Agency (IEA)  predicts. As panels are expected to become more cost-effective and widely available, Solar PV will become a viable energy option not only for residential, but commercial and industrial customers as well.
Hence, becoming a solar panel contractor could be a great business opportunity to connect buyers with the most reliable and trusted solar power products and services. 

Wind farm consulting
Wind power is also growing and entrepreneurs with the right knowledge and skills can enter this market. The expert needs to provide consulting firms in the sector and advise turbine design, layout and engineering specifications helping companies to calculate yield, select storage options and account for seasonal weather patterns and other variables.  

Rainwater harvesting systems
Rainwater harvesting involves diverting water from rainfall and storing it for later use. This practice can be beneficial for both residential and commercial properties. Collecting water from gutter systems has been a popular hobby as there is a growing interest in widespread implementation as the demand for potable water is surging.
Experts believe the demand for freshwater is going to surge by 40 per cent globally this decade. This could increase the usefulness of rainwater harvesting as it may be in high demand in the coming years.
Businesses offering the design and installation of harvesting systems will be in high demand in the coming years and this could be a great opportunity to leverage. 

Geothermal system development
People are not aware much about the available sources of renewable power. The geothermal system relies on the heat from the ground and generates electricity or provides direct heating and cooling to buildings. Installation of geothermal is expensive, but it offers multiple advantages, like the ability to run constantly regardless of weather or climate conditions.
Companies offering tools and knowledge to install such huge systems will be in high demand as more residential and commercial customers seek a reliable and consistent renewable energy source. 

Environmental consulting
Environmental consulting could also be a great business opportunity that provides insights into the management of environmental issues. These services are increasingly important as the government begins to focus on environment-related regulations and enterprises trying to use development in areas like renewable energy and lowering operating costs.
Professionals and consulting firms with knowledge of regulation and expertise in potential solutions will be high in demand in the coming years. It plays a huge role in compliance and profitability for companies in all industries. 
First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 4:43 PM IST

