Snabbit steps up senior hiring as it scales home-services business

Snabbit, India’s fast-growing quick home services platform, is scaling up senior hiring efforts as it builds leadership depth to support its next phase of expansion, emerging as a talent destination for operators in the sector.

The company has brought on the founding team of Pync, a home-services startup, as it looks to scale multiple categories—including cooks, child care and senior care—while expanding into as many as 10 cities this year.

Founded by Harsh Prateek, Mayank S and Dev Priyam in 2023, Pync was built with a focus on solving everyday household needs through an on-demand model. The team has worked closely with service partners and customers across multiple categories, giving them a deep understanding of the realities of running daily services at scale, and will now join Snabbit as senior hires across operations and business functions.

Aayush Agarwal, founder, Snabbit, said high-frequency home services is the largest consumer internet disruption of this decade. “It is a complex business that will be won through operational excellence and relentless, day-to-day execution,” said Agarwal. “I’m excited to welcome Harsh, Mayank and Dev to Snabbit as we join forces to build the category of the decade. Their experience in running a lean, tight ship and their deep obsession with this category will add immense strength to our journey.” Talking about joining Snabbit, Harsh Prateek, co-founder, Pync, said there is strong alignment in the team on operations, consumer experience and scale. “Our capability of running lean multi-category operations, together with Snabbit’s scale and execution excellence, will make an exceptionally strong team, accelerating our journey to drive massive impact. And yes, the fact that ‘pink’ runs through both brands is a nice coincidence,” said Prateek.

The move comes at a time when India’s quick home services category is entering a decisive growth phase. As urban consumers increasingly look for reliability, speed and predictability in everyday household work, the sector is rapidly shifting from informal, offline arrangements to structured, platform-led execution. Pync has been an early mover in the quick home services space in Bengaluru. The startup has served over 25,000 households, with over 1,000 service professionals, and was onboarding around 200 new service partners each week while operating independently. Along with the founders, Snabbit will also hire over 20 team members from Pync to be an integral part of Snabbit.

Snabbit, which competes with Urban Company and Pronto, has been steadily building a full-stack operating model for quick home services, with a strong emphasis on sourcing, training, scheduling and supporting its workforce to deliver predictable, high-quality service. Snabbit said it is a market leader in 90 per cent of the pincodes it covers across cities. The addition of the Pync founding team strengthens Snabbit’s depth across core execution and business functions as the company expands across cities and service categories. India’s home services market represents one of the country’s largest under-digitised consumer opportunities. As urbanisation rises and lifestyles become more time-constrained, demand for reliable, on-demand domestic help is growing rapidly. Long driven by informal, offline arrangements, the category is now seeing a structural shift towards organised, platform-led service delivery.