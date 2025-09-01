Karnataka HC bars Byju Raveendran from selling assets in $235 mn dispute

The Karnataka High Court on Monday barred Byju’s founder Byju Raveendran from disposing of his properties after Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) moved to enforce a $235 million arbitration award against him.

A single-judge bench of Justice R Nataraj passed an interim injunction restraining Raveendran and Byju’s from alienating or transferring the assets listed in the petition. The order came during initial hearings on QIA’s plea to recognise and enforce a July 2025 award of the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) as an Indian decree.

“Since the petitioners (Qatar Holdings) sought for an interim injunction to restrain the respondents (Byju’s) from alienating the assets (mentioned in schedule A & B), it is appropriate that the respondents are put on terms before granting an adjournment to file objections. In view of the above, the respondents are restrained by way of interim injunction from alienating, encumbering or transferring the properties till the next date of hearing,” the court said.

Raveendran’s lawyer, Rishabh Gupta, sought more time to file objections, arguing that a copy of the petition had not yet been served. He also opposed the interim freeze for the same reason, though the court noted that a similar undertaking against asset transfers had been made earlier. QIA’s claim arises from a September 2022 financing deal under which its subsidiary Qatar Holding LLC lent $150 million to Raveendran’s Singapore investment vehicle, secured by his personal guarantee and shares of Aakash Educational Services Ltd. The sovereign fund alleges that Raveendran breached the agreement by transferring pledged shares to an entity under his control.