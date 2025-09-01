Home / Companies / Start Ups / Karnataka HC bars Byju Raveendran from selling assets in $235 mn dispute

Karnataka HC bars Byju Raveendran from selling assets in $235 mn dispute

The Karnataka High Court has restrained Byju Raveendran from disposing of assets after QIA sought enforcement of a $235 million arbitration award from the Singapore tribunal

Byju Raveendran
After defaults, QIA terminated the facility in February 2024 and initiated SIAC arbitration, which culminated in a $235 million award plus 4 per cent annual interest, taking total dues above $249 million. | Image: Bloomberg
Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 7:56 PM IST
The Karnataka High Court on Monday barred Byju’s founder Byju Raveendran from disposing of his properties after Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) moved to enforce a $235 million arbitration award against him.
 
A single-judge bench of Justice R Nataraj passed an interim injunction restraining Raveendran and Byju’s from alienating or transferring the assets listed in the petition. The order came during initial hearings on QIA’s plea to recognise and enforce a July 2025 award of the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) as an Indian decree.
 
“Since the petitioners (Qatar Holdings) sought for an interim injunction to restrain the respondents (Byju’s) from alienating the assets (mentioned in schedule A & B), it is appropriate that the respondents are put on terms before granting an adjournment to file objections. In view of the above, the respondents are restrained by way of interim injunction from alienating, encumbering or transferring the properties till the next date of hearing,” the court said.
 
Raveendran’s lawyer, Rishabh Gupta, sought more time to file objections, arguing that a copy of the petition had not yet been served. He also opposed the interim freeze for the same reason, though the court noted that a similar undertaking against asset transfers had been made earlier.
 
QIA’s claim arises from a September 2022 financing deal under which its subsidiary Qatar Holding LLC lent $150 million to Raveendran’s Singapore investment vehicle, secured by his personal guarantee and shares of Aakash Educational Services Ltd. The sovereign fund alleges that Raveendran breached the agreement by transferring pledged shares to an entity under his control.
 
After defaults, QIA terminated the facility in February 2024 and initiated SIAC arbitration, which culminated in a $235 million award plus 4 per cent annual interest, taking total dues above $249 million.
 
QIA has now asked the Karnataka High Court to attach and sell Raveendran’s Indian assets. The proceedings highlight the collapse of Byju’s, once valued at $22 billion, now facing insolvency and multiple creditor actions worldwide after its debt-fuelled acquisitions, including the $950 million buyout of Aakash, became unsustainable.

Topics :KarnatakaByju's

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 7:56 PM IST

