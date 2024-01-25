Zomato to distribute Bluetooth-enabled helmets to all delivery partners

In a bid to improve the safety of its delivery partners, Zomato on Thursday announced that it will distribute Bluetooth-enabled helmets to all of them. Currently, it has over 300,000 delivery partners across India.

At its "India's Emergency Heroes" program at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi, the company said that in 2022-23, it distributed over 250,000 wearable assets to its delivery partners. These included adding reflector strips on jackets for night visibility.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The company said, "Contributing to the well-being of both the delivery professionals and the communities they serve, through this initiative, Zomato aims to create awareness amongst all delivery partners with respect to vital skills to prevent serious injury or loss of life during medical emergency situations."

It also hosted the "Zomato Bravery Awards" to acknowledge the efforts of five select delivery partners.

Moreover, the company announced that it now provides the riders with an insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh. It has also been working on providing training around first-aid and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) to its delivery partners.

"We're proud of the fact that in the last few months, 10,000 delivery partners have received professional first-responder training to help with any emergency they might come across – including first-aid, CPRs," said Rakesh Ranjan, chief executive officer of Food Delivery at Zomato.

"Today's event and the introduction towards distribution of Bluetooth-enabled helmets for delivery partners reinforces our commitment to their welfare and safety."