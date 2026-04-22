63SATS Cybertech unveils CYBX Version 2 to empower NextGen digital safety

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 22: Amid the fast-evolving and forever-expanding world of cyber risks in every walk of life, 63SATS Cybertech, a subsidiary of 63 moons technologies, has broadened the cybersecurity landscape with the introduction of superapp CYBX Version 2 that upgrades mobile safety by moving beyond traditional protection toward a more intelligent and intuitive cyber shield, building upon its established people-first approach.

Further, CYBX Version 2 sets a new benchmark in communication privacy by expanding its secure calling feature to support up to 50 participants, in addition to real-time blocking of phishing links, malicious apps, and unsafe public Wi-Fi.

Designed for high-stakes privacy, the secure calling feature is ideal for confidential business strategy discussions or sensitive personal chats, as it offers end-to-end encryption, prevents third-party call recording, and notifies you if the recipient puts the call on speakerphone.

Rolling out the upgraded CYBX V2 for consumers, Srinivas L, Joint Managing Director and Joint Chief Executive Officer, 63SATS Cybertech, said, "For many, one incident is enough to realise how vulnerable our everyday digital interactions can be. CYBX steps in as a trusted companion, helping users not only protect themselves but also rebuild confidence in their online engagement. With the launch of CYBX Version 2, we have taken this commitment a step further. From secure group calling to gamified elements that encourage better cyber habits, CYBX Version 2 empowers users to take control of their digital safety more smartly."

To make security proactive rather than reactive, CYBX V2 introduces a gamified user experience. The CYBX security score is a dynamic rating (out of 100) that acts like a "credit score" for digital hygiene. A higher score reflects device integrity and cyber-safe user behaviour rather than the probability of hacking.

Besides, the upgraded version also offers smart nudges and badges, providing real-time prompts and rewards that encourage safer digital habits, such as verifying unknown QR codes and ensuring regular software updates.

The Mumbai-based Cybersecurity major CYBX Version 2 also enables simplified navigation that scans and secures the device in just 1-2 taps. Complex threats are explained in non-technical language. For example, a dangerous hyperlink would simply be described as an "Unsafe link" for the user instead of the more complicated "Malicious URL found".

Further, to broaden the reach of cyber protection and ensure inclusivity across India's digital ecosystem, CYBX V2 now includes Hindi language support. With this, the app breaks down barriers for non-English speakers, making high-level security accessible to a wider audience.

CYBX V2 retains its robust foundation of defending against around 100 cyber threat vectors. It continues to include the virtual 'Sound Box' which offers a "listen before you pay" feature while scanning QR payment codes to tackle UPI scams (like countering fake QR overlays by reading the payee's name and, where included, amount details).

An industry-first integration offering financial protection of up to Rs. 10 lakh against cyber fraud remains the cornerstone of CYBX Version 2, depending upon the plan taken.

Powered by STQC-certified mobile threat detection technology (with more globally recognised certifications on the way), Srinivas points out, CYBX V2 ensures that as cyber threats evolve, users remain protected through a solution that is as simple as it is sophisticated.

"The landscape of cybercrimes has undergone significant change in the ever-growing digital world. Our focus has always been to create a solution that understands user behaviour, guides it, and ultimately makes cybersecurity a seamless part of everyday life. CYBX Version 2 is empowering the next generation for a safer digital future," he adds.

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