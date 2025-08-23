Aawas Yojana launches National PropTech Mission to unlock ₹5L cr idle inventory, create 1.5 cr jobs, and generate ₹30,000 cr revenues by 2030

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 23: Aawas Yojana, India's fast-emerging housing technology platform, today urged national policymakers, under the visionary leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, to endorse a nationally scaled PropTech Rehabilitation Mission.

From Dehradun to Delhi, Haridwar to Hyderabad, India currently harbours an estimated ₹5 lakh crore worth of unsold or under-utilised housing, commercial, and plot inventory. With the right blend of GovTech-PropTech integration--escrow-first payments, AI-verified titles, and blockchain-backed contracts--this dormant stock can be rapidly monetised, creating jobs, revenues, and citizen trust.

1-Year, 3-Year, and 5-Year Impact Forecast (National Projection)

Revenue & Unicorn Trajectory

* Onboarding Revenues (builders, realtors, promoters):

• Yr1: ₹1,000 cr (20,000 entities)

• Yr3: ₹2,500 cr

• Yr5: ₹4,500 cr

* Transaction Revenues (0.75% take-rate):

• Yr1: ₹750 cr

• Yr3: ₹2,250 cr

• Yr5: ₹3,750 cr

* Total National Revenue:

• Yr5: ₹8,250 cr cumulative, ARR ~₹2,500-3,000 cr -- placing Aawas Yojana firmly in unicorn territory.

Global Expansion: India's Diaspora as Capital Catalysts

* Singapore, Dubai, London, New York: structured NRI escrow gateways to channel ₹50,000-60,000 cr diaspora inflows into India's housing.

* Yield products offering 5-7% rental ROI will attract global Indian savings into verified domestic projects.

Livelihoods, Rehabilitation, and Pride

* Livelihoods: 1.5 crore jobs across construction, IT, legal, and allied trades within 5 years.

* Urban rehabilitation: revival of idle commercial complexes, transformation of unfinished bungalows, and activation of industrial plots.

* Revenue certainty: ₹30,000 crore in stamp and registration duties back to states.

* National Pride: The first unicorn born in Uttarakhand, elevated to serve Bharat, aligned with PM Modi's Digital India, Housing for All, and $5T economy vision.

About Aawas Yojana

Aawas Yojana is a Government Approved Real Estate Company, licensed under Uttarakhand Real Estate Authority bearing Trade Certificate No. UKREA05250000474 provides a bank secured proprietary algorithm based trusted platform for affordable to luxury housing and property ownership. WT IT Solutions Pvt Ltd as operating partner has also successfully developed and launched UTTARAKHAND Police Mobile App with millions benefiting from the project. Now with Aawas Yojana Mobile App Through slot-based booking and app-enabled transactions, Aawas Yojana ensures secure, legal, and transparent housing opportunities for every Indian family. With inventories limited and demand rising, buyers are encouraged to act quickly to secure their dream homes.

Aawas Yojana is India's leading digital-first affordable housing platform, connecting families, developers, and communities through verified property listings, legal compliance, and affordable ownership pathways. With its mobile app available on Android and iOS, citizens can explore residential homes, plots, and commercial spaces starting with investments as low as ₹5,000

Mobile App: Available on Android & iOS

How to Download the App

* iOS Users: Download directly from the App Store.

* Android Users: Install from the Google Play Store.

* Website Access: Visit www.aawasyojana.com for more details.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)