ASCENTA Developers Launches Basalt Hills, Mumbai 3.0's Strategically Located Premium Villa Estate Valued at Over Rs. 700 Crore

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22: Starting the New Year on a strong note, ASCENTA Developers, a hospitality-driven residential development company, today announced the launch of Basalt Hills, its flagship premium villa estate in Mumbai 3.0. Valued at over Rs. 700 crore, the development is spread across a thoughtfully planned 20-acre estate and comprises 181 European-themed villas, envisioned as an exclusive, low-density gated community offering long-term lifestyle and investment value through a hospitality-led and ecologically integrated design approach.

Strategically located in the high-growth Mumbai-Pune corridor near Khalapur, Basalt Hills enjoys seamless connectivity to the Old Mumbai-Pune Highway and is situated approximately 30 minutes from the Navi Mumbai International Airport. The location offers the rare advantage of strong regional access while remaining immersed in nature, positioning the estate as a compelling primary residence and second-home destination for discerning buyers seeking privacy, connectivity, and sustained asset appreciation.

Unlike conventional villa or plotted developments, Basalt Hills has been conceived as a fully integrated living ecosystem where nature, architecture, and community coexist in balance. The master plan has been sensitively designed to preserve the site's natural contours, water streams, and signature basalt rock formations. Roads, plots, and infrastructure are aligned with the land rather than imposed upon it, creating an environment that is both sustainable and enduring.

Plot sizes range from 1,399 sq. ft. to over 5,000 sq. ft., offering flexibility for bespoke home construction within a secure, gated estate. Key features include a private, members-only lifestyle club, professionally managed hospitality-led amenities, 15-metre-wide internal boulevards, landscaped pedestrian walkways, and a clearly defined road hierarchy that enhances openness, accessibility, and privacy.

Commenting on the launch, Karan Bahl, Founder & Director, ASCENTA, said, "Over the years, we noticed that true gated villa estates around Mumbai were becoming increasingly scarce, not due to a lack of demand, but because development priorities shifted toward shorter timelines and smaller parcels. Basalt Hills was conceived to reverse that trend. It is a large-format, thoughtfully planned estate designed to evolve and remain relevant over the next five to ten years, offering resort-like calm without compromising on urban connectivity."

Adheip Bakshi, Founder & Director - Sales & Marketing, ASCENTA, added, "Today's homebuyers are looking well beyond square footage. They seek clarity in operations, long-term upkeep, and communities that protect and enhance asset value. Basalt Hills addresses this shift with a transparent and aspirational product that is resilient from both a lifestyle and investment perspective."

Adding further, Kunal Khanna, Co-founder, ASCENTA, London Business School MBA (Sumantra Ghoshal Scholar) and Founder of Vivaldis Animal Health, said, "Globally, premium residential developments are increasingly evaluated not just on design, but on how well they are governed and managed over time. At Basalt Hills, we are applying an institutional lens to estate management to ensure operational discipline, financial strength, and long-term value creation for homeowners."

Aligned with ASCENTA's hospitality-led philosophy, Basalt Hills integrates modern infrastructure, including underground utilities, high-speed internet connectivity, and uninterrupted power and water supply. The gated estate features 24/7 access-controlled security, while eco-conscious systems have been incorporated for sustainable water management, energy efficiency, and long-term land stewardship.

ASCENTA is also exploring an association with leading five-star hospitality brands to develop and manage a boutique hospitality offering comprising premium villa suites and a dedicated amenity zone on an adjoining land parcel, further enhancing the estate's experiential and investment appeal.

The launch comes at a time when demand for premium plotted developments and gated estates around Mumbai is witnessing strong momentum, driven by improved regional connectivity, evolving lifestyle aspirations, and a growing preference for land-backed assets. Mumbai 3.0 has emerged as a key micro-market, benefiting from infrastructure growth while retaining its natural character and low-density appeal.

About ASCENTA Developers

ASCENTA is a new-age real estate company focused on developing and operating hospitality-led residential communities designed for long-term ownership and liveability. Founded by seasoned professionals with deep expertise in development, sales, and institutional operations, ASCENTA bridges the gap between real estate and hospitality through thoughtful master planning, service integration, and sustainable asset creation.

The company is building a limited portfolio of high-intent residential estates across Mumbai and select growth corridors. Each project is conceived as a flagship, limited in number, uncompromising in quality, and designed to set new benchmarks in design, service, and community living.

For more information, visit www.ascenta.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)