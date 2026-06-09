Astera Ventures Appoints Prashant Hoskote to its Board of Directors

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 8: Astera Ventures, an India-based advisory firm focused on researching and supporting high-growth emerging companies through strategic consulting and investments, today announced the appointment of Prashant Hoskote as a Non-Executive Director on its Board.

Hoskote brings over 35 years of expertise in customer experience and quality leadership. His appointment strengthens Astera Ventures' board at a pivotal moment in its growth as a strategic enabler in the global hospitality sector.

Astera Ventures is a key shareholder in Sunday Proptech, a new-age hospitality owning and operating platform focused on building and scaling hotels under PRISM, parent of OYO, Townhouse, SUNDAY and other brands globally. Sunday Proptech already owns and operates 38 hotels across the US and is focused on rapid expansion across key markets including the US, India and Europe. The platform combines hospitality operations, real estate partnerships and brand-led growth to create high-quality guest experiences at scale.

Commenting on his appointment, Prashant Hoskote said, "I look forward to enabling strong governance and providing the right steer as Astera Ventures grows its portfolio and its key investment Sunday Proptech builds its next phase of growth in global hospitality. Astera Ventures plays an important role in this journey, and I am excited to contribute at the board level."

Prashant Hoskote currently serves as CEO of PH Factor, a board advisory and organizational excellence consulting practice based in Delhi NCR, and was previously President - Global Engagements at Striking Ideas. Earlier in his career, he served as Senior Director - Quality, Service Excellence, and Innovation at Max India Group, and also held leadership roles at Mashreq Bank (Dubai), Standard Chartered Bank, and the Taj Group of Hotels. He began his career with Qimpro Consultants, the Indian affiliate of Juran Institute Inc., USA.

Prashant has served on the National Board for Quality Promotion at the Quality Council of India, as Vice-Chair of ASQ's Quality Management Division - Global (Asia and Australia), and as Chairperson of ASQ's Organizational Excellence Technical Committee. He was named among the "50 Most Talented Quality Professionals" at the World Quality Congress in 2014. He is also a published author and international speaker.

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