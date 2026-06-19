Nifty IT index cracks 6%; TCS, Infy, TechM, LTM, HCL Tech plunge up to 8%

IT shares today

Shares of information technology (IT) companies were under pressure falling up to 8 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Friday’s intra-day deal after Accenture narrowed its annual revenue growth forecast and issued weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter guidance, despite steady quarterly earnings. Accenture shares fell over 14 per cent on Thursday.

Share price of Infosys and Mphasis tanked 8 per cent each, while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tech Mahindra and Persistent Systems plunged 7 per cent each. HCL Technologies, LTM and Coforge were down 6 per cent each.

The Nifty IT index tumbled 6.4 per cent on the NSE in intra-day deals to 26,634.50. The IT index was quoting at its lowest level since April 21, 2023.

At 09:23 AM on Friday, the Nifty IT index was the top loser among sectoral indices, down 5.7 per cent, as compared to 0.82 per cent decline in the Nifty 50. In the past five months, Nifty IT index underperformed the market by plunging 32 per cent, as compared to 6.3 per cent decline in the Nifty 50.

Accenture’s Q3 commentary

Accenture’s Q3 commentary suggests the demand environment remains mixed, with strong AI-led transformation demand offset by weak discretionary spending and elongated decision cycles. For FY26, management expects consulting growth in low single digits and managed services growth in mid-single digits.

The FY26 revenue growth guidance was narrowed to 3-4 per cent in local currency (vs 3–5 per cent earlier), citing a $100 million revenue impact from Middle East-related disruption and deferral of two large managed services deals to FY27. Bookings declined YoY and moderated sequentially in Q3; however, management commentary suggests demand for large-scale reinvention programs remains healthy, reflected in 104 client bookings exceeding $100 million YTD, up 13 per cent YoY.

The management also highlighted growing momentum in AI (100 new advanced AI projects added), cyber security and platform led offerings, while acquisitions such as Dargos, runZero and NetRise expand its exposure to a $27 billion fast-growing market of cyber security OT. The launch of Accenture Edge also targets the large mid-market opportunity with AI-led solutions.

Brokerages view on IT sector, stocks

For Indian IT services, the read-through remains largely unchanged - AI-led demand and large deal activity are supporting growth, but the broader recovery is still gradual rather than broad-based. Indian IT companies are expected to open negative as a sign of softer near-term demand and delayed discretionary spending recovery, ICICI Securities said in a note.

Guidance cut and delayed deal conversions reinforce a gradual recovery path for Indian IT, according to analysts at Choice Institutional Equities.

The brokerage firm said that the quarter as a cautiously mixed read-through for Indian IT services. While continued strength in Managed Services, resilient BFSI spending and accelerating AI adoption support the medium-term demand outlook, near-term commentary remains less encouraging. Weak bookings, elongated deal cycles, Middle East-related disruption and continued pressure on discretionary spending suggest that the recovery trajectory remains gradual rather than broad-based.

Overall, Accenture's commentary suggests that AI is becoming an increasingly meaningful demand driver; however, it remains insufficient to offset near-term weakness from discretionary spending pressures, elongated deal cycles and delayed large-program conversions. Therefore, the brokerage firm said they continue to expect a gradual recovery trajectory for Indian IT rather than a broad-based acceleration in FY27. Within Tier-1, analysts prefer Infosys and Tech Mahindra and among mid-caps they have Persistent Systems and Coforge as preferred ideas.

Outsourcing bookings are down 14.7 per cent YoY, after decelerating sharply in the previous quarter as well. Accenture has called out the impact of the war – direct impact from Middle East revenue and slower decision-making in EMEA. However, there are limited triggers right now to accelerate revenue. AI implementation revenue uptick is too fragile, whereas discretionary spends continue to be hit from multiple directions – war, macros, and, of course, AI, said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The brokerage firm expects Q1FY27 outcomes for most Indian IT large-cap companies to be similarly soft. On AI implementation, they believe the AI implementation opportunity will surely materialize, but it may not accrue to the traditional vendors like it did in the past and a new, platformised AI native vendor template will emerge. OpenAI’s DeployCo (and Anthropic’s services company as well) is the first credible blueprint of the next-gen system integrator. This will not be a winner-takes-all market and multiple vendors would survive as seen in the past cycles, but this will not be without a painful period of transition for the existing book of business, the brokerage firm said. =========================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.