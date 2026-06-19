Gold, Silver ETFs tumble up to 6% as risk appetite weakens amid IT selloff

Gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) came under heavy selling pressure on Friday, June 19, 2026, as weak global cues, lingering geopolitical concerns in West Asia, and a sharp selloff in information technology (IT) stocks dented investor sentiment and reduced risk appetite across asset classes.

Silver ETFs bore the brunt of the correction, falling as much as 6 per cent during the session, while gold ETFs declined over 3 per cent. The fall in precious metals ETFs came amid profit-booking, a stronger US dollar, and mixed signals surrounding developments in the Middle East.

ALSO READ: Market crash: Sensex tanks 831pts intraday, Nifty below 23,950; key reasons The weakness in precious metals coincided with a broad-based selloff in equities. Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 snapped their five-day winning streak, dragged lower by heavy selling in IT stocks after Accenture trimmed its revenue growth forecast. The BSE Sensex touched an intraday low of 76,578.08, down 831 points, or 1.07 per cent, while the Nifty 50 slipped 229 points, or 0.95 per cent, to a low of 23,938.75.

Silver ETFs plunge

Among silver ETFs, ICICI Prudential Silver ETF, HDFC Silver ETF, and UTI Silver ETF were among the worst hit, declining nearly 6 per cent each. DSP Silver ETF and Motilal Oswal Silver ETF fell 5.77 per cent, while Aditya Birla Sun Life Silver ETF dropped 5.75 per cent.

ALSO READ: Gold NBFCs growth to slow, says Investec; keeps Hold on Muthoot, Manappuram At last count, Groww Silver ETF and Zerodha Silver ETF were down 5.73 per cent each, followed by Kotak Silver ETF (5.70 per cent), SBI Silver ETF (5.69 per cent), Axis Silver ETF (5.67 per cent), Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund and Bandhan Silver ETF (5.61 per cent each), Nippon India Silver ETF and Edelweiss Silver ETF (5.59 per cent each), and 360 ONE Silver ETF (5.32 per cent). Angel One Silver ETF declined 5.23 per cent.

Gold ETFs fall over 3%

Gold ETFs also witnessed sharp losses, with ICICI Prudential Gold ETF leading the decline, down 3.5 per cent. Invesco India Gold Exchange Traded Fund fell 3.2 per cent, while Kotak Gold Exchange Traded Fund and Axis Gold Exchange Traded Fund slipped 3.12 per cent and 3.13 per cent, respectively.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 700 pts as IT shares weigh; SMIDs mixed; Infosys at over 5-year low LIC MF Gold ETF, UTI Gold Exchange Traded Fund, DSP Gold ETF, Nippon India ETF Gold BeES, Quantum Gold Fund-ETF, Mirae Asset Gold ETF, Union Gold ETF, Baroda BNP Paribas Gold ETF, and SBI Gold Exchange Traded Scheme - Growth Option were all down around 3 per cent.

Meanwhile, HDFC Gold ETF declined 2.96 per cent, Zerodha Gold ETF 2.93 per cent, HSBC Gold ETF 2.84 per cent, Birla Sun Life Gold ETF and Bandhan Gold ETF 2.8 per cent each, Groww Gold ETF 2.8 per cent, Edelweiss Gold ETF 2.81 per cent, and Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund 2.72 per cent. The 360 ONE Gold ETF was also down 3 per cent.