Beyond Safe Markets: Indian Startup UClean Bets on Somalia & Mongolia

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 26: UClean, India's largest laundry and dry-cleaning chain, has announced a significant milestone in its global expansion journey with its entry into Somalia and Mongolia, markets that have traditionally remained untapped by organized Indian service brands. With this move, UClean continues to push boundaries, opening up regions that were once considered difficult to penetrate, and reinforcing its ambition to build a truly global, India-origin brand.

The company's entry into Somalia and Mongolia is particularly noteworthy, marking it the first instance of an Indian franchise-led service brand establishing operations in these countries. This expansion is expected to create a strong ripple effect, unlocking new entrepreneurial opportunities and introducing organized laundry solutions in a market where such services have largely been unstructured.

UClean's expansion momentum has been consistent through 2025, with the brand establishing its presence across multiple international markets, including Nepal, Bangladesh, the UAE, Sri Lanka, Ghana, and Mauritius. The addition of Somalia and Mongolia further strengthens its growing international footprint and signals a bold approach toward entering underserved and emerging markets.

Commenting on the development, Arunabh Sinha, Founder & CEO of UClean, said, "Entering markets like Somalia and Mongolia reflects our belief that the demand for organized, reliable laundry services is universal. These are regions that have remained largely unexplored by Indian brands, and our presence here can unlock a broader transformation in how essential services are delivered. We see this as more than expansion, it is about creating access, enabling entrepreneurship, and building a global brand from India that thrives in diverse environments."

The global franchise market is projected to grow by USD 565.5 billion during 2025-2030, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.0%, according to Research and Markets. UClean aims to capture a meaningful share of this growth by leveraging its scalable franchise-led model, which enables local entrepreneurs to build sustainable businesses backed by a proven operational framework.

UClean's international operations are already witnessing strong traction, particularly in the UAE, Africa, and South Asia. Across these regions, local entrepreneurs are increasingly adopting the franchise model, recognizing its potential to address everyday laundry challenges in both household and hospitality segments. The brand's "live laundry" concept--offering transparency by allowing customers to witness the cleaning process, has emerged as a key differentiator, resonating strongly across cultures and markets.

By scaling through franchising, UClean continues to align with one of the fastest-growing global business models, enabling rapid and efficient market penetration while maintaining service quality and operational consistency. This approach not only accelerates brand expansion but also generates meaningful livelihood opportunities for local partners.

Founded in 2017 by Arunabh Sinha and Gunjan Taneja, UClean has raised approximately $1.6 million from investors including Franchise India Holdings, Rajiv Jalan, and US-based angel investor Anubhav Chopra. The brand has also received early visibility support from actors Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu, who came on board as brand partners.

With its entry into Somalia and Mongolia, UClean is now focusing on strengthening its presence across emerging international markets while continuing to expand its footprint in regions where demand for organized laundry services is rapidly increasing. The company remains committed to building a globally scalable, technology-driven ecosystem that brings convenience, reliability, and transparency to everyday cleaning needs.

About Uclean

Founded in 2017, UClean is India's largest and fastest-growing chain of laundry and dry-cleaning stores. Operating on a franchise-led model, the company delivers professional and tech-enabled services through its signature "live laundry" concept. With a growing presence across India and multiple international markets, UClean serves millions of customers annually and continues to expand with a vision to make professional laundry services accessible worldwide.

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