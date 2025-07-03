Bound's Publishing Course is building the next generation of creative professionals

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3: Bound, India's leading creative education platform, announces the next edition of The Bound Publishing Course, a first-of-its-kind, globally relevant, industry-certified program designed to create accessible career pathways for aspiring editors, marketers, agents, content strategists, and media professionals. Running from 6th September to 7th December 2025, this 3-month online course includes over 100 hours of live, interactive sessions conducted by 40+ top experts from publishing, media, and creative industries.

India's creative landscape can feel like a closed-off or exclusive space to people without the right connections. "There is no linear path to a career in book and digital publishing," says Tara Khandelwal, Founder of Bound. With degrees in management and publishing from Imperial College and Columbia University and over 14 years of experience in Indian publishing, she founded Bound in 2018 to actively build India's creative infrastructure. Over the years, Bound has pioneered writing retreats and mentorship programs, taught and upskilled over 5,000 writers, and edited over 800 books.

"India is the world's second-largest English language publishing market, yet structured training for people who want to work in these industries has been lacking. The Bound Publishing Course is designed to give them access to the right knowledge, people, and opportunities in order to find good jobs and be able to apply their skills from day 1," Tara adds.

What makes the course unique:

- India's only comprehensive course that covers book, magazine, and digital publishing

- Over 100 hours of live sessions with top publishing professionals

- Hands-on workshops and assignments

- Real world publishing simulations

- Career assistance, along with a chance to interview with leading creative companies

Through Bound's recruitment drive, previous participants have secured roles at major organizations like Cactus Communications, Notion Press, Karadi Tales, DeadAnt, Unibrow Stories, etc.

The course is designed for students, career changers, freelancers, and anyone eager to work with book publishers, magazines, media, and educational organizations -- no English degree or prior publishing experience required.

"Our goal is to create a new generation of empowered publishing and media professionals who know how the industry works, have developed skills and a portfolio, and can build strong careers for themselves," says Aishwarya Javalgekar, who runs Bound's operations and creative projects. "This is the course we would have wanted to attend ten years ago."

With only 50 seats available each year, this course covers everything from editing and evaluating stories, curating book lists and magazine issues, literary agenting, designing, marketing, publicity, sales, and monetization.

About Bound:

Bound is one of India's leading strategic storytelling companies that works at the intersection of education, publishing and marketing. Bound works closely with writers to hone their skills, develop the best version of their stories, and support them through publishing and marketing services. They help experts and leaders write and publish insightful books.

Bound is one of the first companies in India to bring writing and publishing to the mainstream through its retreats and courses, its growing community of highly engaged writers and readers, a chart-topping author interview podcast called Books and Beyond, and free resources that demystify the publishing industry and processes.

Through The Bound Publishing Course, Bound wants to build the next generation of publishing and media professionals.

