Stocks to Watch today, Jan 12: TCS, HCL Tech, DMart, IREDA, Vedanta

Stocks to watch today, Monday, January 12, 2026: Indian equity benchmark indices are likely to witness a flat start on Monday amid rising geopolitical tensions and persistent concerns over US trade tariffs.

At 7:15 AM, Gift Nifty Futures were trading at 25,798 points, down 18 points or 0.07 per cent.

Asian markets were trading on Monday, tracking gains on Wall Street after a US jobs report showed a decline in the unemployment rate, highlighting strength in the labour market. Investors are also watching oil prices closely as protests in Iran entered a third week.

Last checked, Japan's Nikkei 225 index was trading 1.61 per cent higher, South Korea's KOSPI was up 1.24 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.55 per cent.

On Friday, US equity markets settled higher following largely benign employment data that showed job additions came in slightly below expectations, while the unemployment rate edged down to 4.4 per cent. The S&P 500 rose 0.65 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.81 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.48 per cent.

Here are the key stocks to watch today, January 12, 2026:

Q3 results today

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Technologies, Anand Rathi Wealth, Maharashtra Scooters, Infibeam Avenues, Krishna Phoschem, GTPL Hathway, Lotus Chocolate Company, Premier Polyfilm, Tierra Agrotech, Gujarat Hotels, and Continental Securities will announce their December quarter earnings today.

Avenue Supermarts (DMart): The Mumbai-based retailer reported an 18.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated The Mumbai-based retailer reported an 18.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹856 crore in the December quarter of fiscal 2026 (Q3FY26), compared to ₹724 crore in the year-ago period. The company's consolidated revenue grew 13.3 per cent to ₹18,100.88 crore against ₹15,972.6 crore. Additionally, the board of directors appointed Anshul Asawa, currently the CEO designate, as the chief executive officer and key managerial personnel of the company.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA): The company posted a 15.4 per cent Y-o-Y jump in its consolidated The company posted a 15.4 per cent Y-o-Y jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹1,381.36 crore in Q3FY26 . The revenue from operations grew 28.2 per cent to ₹6,041.82 crore, against ₹4,714.25 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Vedanta: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai bench, has approved a Scheme of Arrangement involving the company's subsidiaries, including Talwandi Sabo Power (TSPL), Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Malco Energy, Vedanta Base Metals, and Vedanta Iron and Steel. The scheme allows for the restructuring of Vedanta’s diversified businesses, including aluminium, power, iron and steel, and base metals, into separate entities.

ICICI Lombard: ICICI Lombard General Insurance reported a corporate governance lapse after draft, unaudited financial results for the December quarter were inadvertently posted on a senior employee’s personal WhatsApp status, leading the insurer to notify stock exchanges as a precautionary measure.

NTPC: The state-run power generation company has signed a shareholder agreement with Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO) for the acquisition of Sinnar Thermal Power (STPL), which is undergoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC). STPL owns a coal-based thermal power plant of 5X270 MW (1350MW) capacity at Sinnar, Nashik, Maharashtra.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The company's board has approved Warburg Pincus's acquisition of a 41.09 per cent stake of APG Strategic Real Estate Pool NV in its subsidiary Fleur Hotels and an investment of ₹960 crore in tranches. Coastal Cedar Investment BV, an affiliate of Warburg Pincus, will carry out the stake purchase.

Aurobindo Pharma: CuraTeQ Biologics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma, has received a Notice of Compliance from Health Canada’s Biologics and Radiopharmaceutical Drugs Directorate for Dyrupeg, its pegylated filgrastim biosimilar, confirming the product meets regulatory standards for safety, efficacy and quality.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial: The company said on January 10 that its board is considering the merger of subsidiary Criss Financial with the parent company, granting in-principle approval and setting up a Merger Steering Committee to evaluate and finalise the transaction terms.

Akzo Nobel India: The company's board has appointed Parth Jindal as chairman with effect from January 9, and re-designated Rajiv Rajgopal as joint managing director and chief executive officer from his current role as chairman and managing director.