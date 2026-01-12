Monday, January 12, 2026 | 11:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Q3 results: TCS, HCL Tech, Anand Rathi to announce their earnings today

Q3 results: TCS, HCL Tech, Anand Rathi to announce their earnings today

Q3FY26 company results: Firms including GTPL Hathway, Gujarat Hotels, Lotus Chocolate Company, and Maharashtra Scooters are also to release their October-December earnings reports today

BSE, Stock Markets

The current earnings season is significant as it follows a major goods and services tax (GST) revamp in September last year.

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 11:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Information technology major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Anand Rathi Wealth, and HCL Tech are among the key companies set to kick off third-quarter earnings announcements today.
 
More than 15 companies will report their results for the quarter ended December 31. The current earnings season is significant as it follows a major goods and services tax (GST) revamp in September last year. Analysts will closely track the impact of the tax cuts on company earnings.

TCS Q3 results preview

Brokerages expect growth in overseas business to support both revenue and profit for TCS in the December quarter. As reported earlier by Business Standard, TCS is expected to post a 1.21 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) rise in revenue to ₹66,595 crore. Growth is likely to be driven by developed markets, especially the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) segment. 
 
 
Net profit is seen rising 6.9 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹12,908.7 crore, even as margins are expected to soften. On a year-on-year basis, profit is estimated to grow by about 4.27 per cent. Total contract value is projected in the $10-11 billion range.
 
Key factors to watch include steps taken to speed up revenue growth, the deal pipeline, client spending trends, and updates on planned data centre investments.

In the September quarter, TCS reported a net profit of ₹12,075 crore, up 1.4 per cent year-on-year, while revenue rose 2.4 per cent to ₹65,799 crore, beating estimates.

HCL Tech Q3 results preview

 
HCL Technologies is expected to post a strong rise in profit in the December quarter, backed by revenue growth and seasonal benefits. The revenue is projected to grow 4.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter to ₹33,282.2 crore, Business Standard reported.
 
Margins are seen improving due to favourable seasonality in the products business, artificial intelligence (AI)-led productivity gains, and support from a weaker rupee. Net profit is expected to rise 12.9 per cent sequentially to ₹4,784.5 crore. On a year-on-year basis, profit is estimated to increase by around 4.22 per cent.
 
In the September quarter, HCL Tech reported a net profit of ₹4,235 crore, up 10.2 per cent Q-o-Q, while revenue rose 5.2 per cent to ₹31,942 crore.

List of firms releasing Q3 FY26 results on January 12 

  1. ACE Edutrend Ltd
  2. Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd
  3. Continental Chemicals Ltd
  4. Continental Securities Ltd
  5. GG Automotive Gears Ltd
  6. GTPL Hathway Ltd
  7. Gujarat Hotels Ltd
  8. HCL Technologies Ltd
  9. Lotus Chocolate Company Ltd
  10. Maharashtra Scooters Ltd
  11. Netlink Solutions India Ltd
  12. OK Play India Ltd
  13. Premier Polyfilm Ltd
  14. Puretrop Fruits Ltd
  15. Shree Rajiv Lochan Oil Extraction Ltd
  16. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
  17. Tierra Agrotech Ltd

