Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,40,450, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,59,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,40,450, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,59,900.

The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,28,740.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,40,450 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,39,640 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,40,600.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,28,740, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,28,990 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,28,890.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,59,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,74,900.

US gold prices broke through the $4,600 per-ounce level on Monday for the first time, while silver also jumped to a record high, bolstered by geopolitical and economic uncertainties and growing bets of US interest rate cuts.

Spot gold jumped 1.3 per cent to $4,469.49 per ounce by 0203 GMT. Bullion â hit a record high of $4,600.33 earlier in the day.

Spot silver was up 3.5 per cent at $82.72 per ounce, after hitting an all-time high of $83.96 earlier in the day.

Spot platinum added 3.2 per cent to $2,345.40 per ounce after scaling a record peak of $2,478.50 on December 29.

(with inputs from Reuters)