Monday, January 12, 2026 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,40,450, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,59,900

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,40,450, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,59,900

The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,28,740

Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,40,600. (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,40,450, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also dropped by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,59,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold declined by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,28,740.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,40,450 in Mumbai and Kolkata, and ₹1,39,640 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,40,600.
 
  

Also Read

Gold, Silver, Gold ETF, Silver ETF

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,39,320; silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹2,48,900

The country's foreign exchange reserves have risen by $311 billion since December 2018, when the tenure of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das began. This represents the largest forex jump under any governor to date. India now has th

India's foreign exchange kitty down $10 bn, sharpest in over a year

Silver price prediction

Silver price prediction: Analyst explains why chasing rally may be risky

Mirae Asset shared view on gold prices today.

How to trade Gold amid US data, index rebalancing, geopolitical tensions?

Gold

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,37,990, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,51,900

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,28,740, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,28,990 in Chennai. 
            
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,28,890.
                   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,59,900.
   
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,74,900.
 
US gold prices broke through the $4,600 per-ounce level on Monday for the first time, while silver also jumped to a record high, bolstered by geopolitical and economic uncertainties and growing bets of US interest rate cuts.
 
Spot gold jumped 1.3 per cent to $4,469.49 per ounce by 0203 GMT. Bullion â hit a record high of $4,600.33 earlier in the day.
 
Spot silver was up 3.5 per cent at $82.72 per ounce, after hitting an all-time high of $83.96 earlier in the day.
Spot platinum added 3.2 per cent to $2,345.40 per ounce after scaling a record peak of $2,478.50 on December 29.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
 

More From This Section

Gold, Silver, Gold ETF, Silver ETF

Gold, silver to stay firm next week as traders brace for US tariff verdict

Gold, Silver, Gold ETF, Silver ETF

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,38,260; silver climbs ₹100, trading at ₹2,57,100

Gold, Silver, Gold ETF, Silver ETF

Silver's breakout drags gold-silver ratio to lowest in over a decadepremium

Gold, Silver, Gold ETF, Silver ETF

Gold and silver ETF assets jump fourfold in 2025, top ₹2 trillionpremium

Oil imports constituted 89 per cent of India’s total expenditure on Russian fuels, with coal making up the rest. (Representative Image)

Up to 50 mn barrels of Venezuela oil to US: Impact on China, oil prices

Topics : Gold Prices gold and silver prices Silver Prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWPL Opening CeremonyIMD Weather Forecast TodayBharat Coking Coal India IPOHCL Tech Q3 Result PreviewGold and Silver Price TodaySC on EPFOTCS Q3 PreviewDelhi World Book Fair 2026