Fortis, Equitas SFB top stock calls by Angel One's Osho Krishan; here's why

Stocks to buy today: Fortis Healthcare, and Equitas Small Finance Bank are the top bets of Osho Krishan, chief manager - tchnical & drivatives Research at Angel One
NSE Scrip – FORTIS View - Bullish Last Close – ₹903
FORTIS has experienced a strong resurgence over the past weeks, followed by a breather that has retraced nearly 50 per cent of the rally. Technically, the counter has formed a higher-highs pattern accompanied by a ‘Cup & Handle’ breakout, and the sustainability above the 200 DEMA represents a potential trend-reversal scenario from a short- to medium-term perspective. Additionally, the SuperTrend parameter indicates a bullish outlook after an extended period of correction, signaling a turnaround and adding to the bullish case.
Hence, we recommend to Buy FORTIS around ₹900-890 | SL: ₹870 | TGT: ₹960
NSE Scrip – EQUITASBNK View - Bullish Last Close – ₹66
EQUITASBNK has shown significant buying momentum from the cluster of EMAs around the ₹60 subzone and has surpassed the sloping trendline, indicating the onset of a bullish trend. From a technical perspective, the MACD histogram has demonstrated buying momentum, moving above the signal line and creating a positive crossover. Furthermore, the EMAs are approaching positive crossovers, suggesting that this upward momentum is likely to continue in the near future.
Hence, we recommend to Buy EQUITASBNK around ₹64 | SL: ₹57 | TGT: ₹74-80.
Disclaimer: Osho Krishan is Osho Krishan, chief Manager – technical & derivatives rsearch at Angel One. Views expressed are his own.
First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 6:38 AM IST