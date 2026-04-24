CashMartIndia Expands Access with First Retail Store in HSR Layout, Bengaluru

SMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 23: CashMartIndia, a fast-growing re-commerce platform for pre-owned electronics, has launched its first retail store in HSR Layout, Bengaluru. This marks a key milestone in the company's growth, expanding its presence into a more accessible omni-channel experience. Built on a strong foundation, CashMartIndia now expands its experience with a physical store.

Expanding Access and Flexibility

The HSR Layout store is designed to give customers more choice in how they transact. Customers can walk in for instant device evaluation and payment, or opt for doorstep convenience, depending on what suits them best.

"Our goal has always been to simplify how people buy and sell gadgets," said Jamshed from CashMartIndia. "With our first retail store, we're making that experience more accessible by adding a physical touchpoint while continuing to serve customers across channels."

A Complete Recommerce Experience

The store goes beyond just device buyback. In addition to helping customers sell their old gadgets, CashMartIndia also enables customers to purchase quality-checked pre-owned devices at competitive prices.

From smartphones and laptops to tablets and smartwatches, customers can both sell and buy devices through a structured, transparent process. Every product available in-store undergoes a detailed evaluation to ensure functionality and reliability.

This dual approach positions CashMartIndia as a complete re-commerce destination, making devices more accessible while extending their lifecycle through reuse and resale.

Built for Speed, Trust, and Transparency

CashMartIndia maintains a consistent process across both store and doorstep services. Customers receive fair, competitive pricing based on standardized evaluation criteria, ensuring clarity at every step.

The company also prioritizes data security and customer trust. Every transaction includes secure data wipe processes and proper ownership transfer, giving customers complete peace of mind.

Strategic Location, Wider Reach

HSR Layout was chosen for its strong mix of residential communities, working professionals, and connectivity to key areas such as Koramangala, Bellandur, Sarjapur Road, and Electronic City. The store is well-positioned to serve customers who frequently upgrade devices and are looking for a reliable way to sell or purchase them.

Roadmap Ahead

The HSR Layout store is the first step in CashMartIndia's offline expansion strategy. The company plans to open additional retail locations across key urban markets, building a stronger physical presence while continuing to enhance its overall customer experience.

About CashMartIndia

CashMartIndia Recommerce Pvt Ltd is a technology-driven re-commerce platform that enables users to buy and sell pre-owned electronic devices quickly, securely, and at competitive prices. The company focuses on delivering a seamless, transparent experience through structured evaluation, instant payments, and trusted processes.

The launch of its first retail store in Bengaluru marks a significant step in expanding access and strengthening its position in the re-commerce space.

Store Link: https://share.google/mIW70TIF84LHnvjFz

Store Location: HSR Layout, Sector 7, 14th Main Road, Bengaluru

Operating Hours: 10:00 AM - 9:00 PM (All Days)

Website: www.cashmartindia.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)