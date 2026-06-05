Friday, June 05, 2026 | 09:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Monsoon advances, IMD forecasts heavy rain across southern states

Monsoon advances, IMD forecasts heavy rain across southern states

The IMD said monsoon has advanced over Kerala, Lakshadweep, parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, and is likely to make further progress over the next few days

rain, monsoon

People cover themselves amid rainfall as the southwest monsoon set over Kerala according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), at Kochi, in Ernakulam district | PTI Photo

Shreya Keshri New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

As the southwest monsoon set in over Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall across southern states and continued thunderstorm activity over large parts of north India on Friday.
 
The IMD said monsoon has advanced over Kerala, Lakshadweep, parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, and is likely to make further progress into Goa, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and additional parts of south peninsular India over the next few days.
 
The weather office has forecast widespread rainfall activity across southern states, while thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are expected to persist over parts of northwest, central and eastern India.
 

Monsoon advances into Kerala

The southwest monsoon reached the Kerala coast on Thursday, three days later than usual, marking the beginning of its four-month journey across the Indian mainland.
 
The IMD said conditions remain favourable for the monsoon to advance further into Goa, parts of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, additional areas of Karnataka, and the remaining parts of Tamil Nadu in the coming days.

Also Read

Dark clouds, clouds, Black Clouds, monsoon

Monsoon reaches Kerala, three days later than usual amid El Nino scare

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon, Mumbai Rains

Monsoon reaches Kerala after three day delay, brings relief from heatwave

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Monsoon 'likely' to reach Kerala today; Delhi under yellow alert for storms

monsoon, Clouds

El Nino's local impact may outweigh overall monsoon deficit, warn expertspremium

IMD weather Forecast Today

Monsoon nears Kerala; thunderstorms, heavy rain to continue across India

 
The onset and progress of this year's monsoon are being closely monitored amid concerns that El Niño could affect rainfall distribution and weigh on economic activity.
 
The IMD has already lowered its forecast from 92 per cent of the long-period average (LPA) to 90 per cent of the LPA. If the prediction proves accurate, India could record its weakest monsoon in more than a decade in 2026.

Heavy rain likely in south India

The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds over Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Lakshadweep.
 
Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been forecast over Kerala and Mahe and parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
 
Strong winds reaching up to 50-60 kmph are likely in parts of Telangana and adjoining regions, with squally weather expected in several coastal and interior districts.
 
Meanwhile, fairly widespread rainfall is also likely over the northeastern states.
 
Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been forecast for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, while Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are also expected to receive significant rainfall.

Thunderstorms to continue over north, central India

Thunderstorm activity is expected to persist across large parts of northwest and central India.
 
Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall accompanied by lightning and gusty winds while similar conditions are expected over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha.
 
The IMD has also forecast strong winds of up to 50-60 kmph over parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Delhi, while isolated hailstorm activity may occur in parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.
 
Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal are also expected to witness scattered rainfall and thunderstorm activity, while heavy rainfall is likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

Delhi under yellow alert

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for light rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds in the national capital on Friday.
 
The Met Department has forecast wind speeds of up to 40-50 kmph during thunderstorm activity, with intermittent showers likely over parts of the national capital and adjoining areas.
 
While temperatures are expected to remain near normal levels, the weather office has indicated that maximum temperatures across northwest India may begin rising gradually after the current spell of rain and thunderstorms weakens. 

More From This Section

Neelkanth Mishra, UIDAI chairperson (part-time), said the idea was to invest in seed scale startups that might not require a large chunk of capital to begin with

Who is Neelkanth Mishra, India's new Executive Director at World Bank?

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan

Lack of preparation stopping India from becoming Vishwaguru: Mohan Bhagwat

Image: Wikipedia

Ex-LS Secretary General, constitution expert Subhash Kashyap passes away

Pahlaj Nihalani

Film producer and former CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani passes away at 76

SC, Supreme Court

SC releases draft rules for use of AI in courts, allows use with disclosure

Topics : IMD weather forecast Indian monsoon Delhi weather weather forecast monsoon forecast IMD

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUpcoming Dividends Next WeekWho is Neelkanth MishraGold and Silver Rate TodayLIC New Jeevan Sathi PlanBrent Crude Oil Price ForecastIsrael Lebanon CeasefireFuel Export NewsCrude Oil Outlook