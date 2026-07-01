Chipsolve Technologies Appoints Balaji Kanigicherla as Chairman of the Board

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 1: Chipsolve Technologies today announced that semiconductor industry leader Balaji Kanigicherla has joined the company as Chairman of the Board, effective July 1, 2026. The appointment comes as Chipsolve expands its work in semiconductor design services, IP, and AI-enabled engineering workflows for next-generation SoC (system-on-chip) development.

Balaji brings more than 30 years of semiconductor leadership experience across architecture, product development, engineering, and business management, including leadership of businesses with approximately $1 billion in P & L responsibility. His work has spanned data center, graphics, CPU, memory, networking, embedded, IoT, smartphone, automotive, and PC platforms.

He most recently served as CTO and Head of Engineering at Renesas Electronics. Earlier, he was Corporate Vice President and General Manager at Intel Corporation and Founder and CEO of INEDA Systems. Balaji also holds 17 U.S. patents across IP, SoC, and system architectures.

"Balaji's appointment is an important step for Chipsolve as we scale from a trusted design services partner into a broader semiconductor engineering company with IP-led offerings," said Suresh Veluru, Founder and CEO of Chipsolve Technologies. "His experience building products, teams, and customer partnerships will help us accelerate our work in ASIC/SoC design, semiconductor IP, and AI-enabled engineering workflows."

As Chairman, Balaji will advise Chipsolve on growth strategy, governance, global partnerships, IP-led offerings, and the use of AI to improve semiconductor engineering productivity from architecture through verification and implementation.

"Chipsolve has a strong engineering foundation and a clear opportunity to help customers build complex silicon faster and more efficiently," said Balaji Kanigicherla. "The semiconductor industry is entering a new era in which AI-enabled design flows will transform how chips are conceived, architected, verified, and optimized. Companies that pair deep silicon engineering expertise with reusable IP and AI-enabled workflows will be best positioned to deliver the next generation of high-performance, energy-efficient silicon. I look forward to working with the Chipsolve team to help shape that future while creating long-term value for customers, employees, and partners."

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