CMSB Honours Karnataka's Senior Police Leadership with National Awards for Exceptional Public Service

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 13: The Council for Media and Satellite Broadcasting (CMSB), New Delhi, proudly conferred the 8th CMSB National Awards 2025 upon some of Karnataka's most distinguished police leaders and officers in recognition of their exemplary contributions to public safety, governance, crime prevention, cyber security, and metropolitan police administration. The awards were presented during the National Press Day Commemoration & 8th CMSB National Awards 2025 - Bengaluru, held at The Ashok LaLiT, Bengaluru, on 28 November 2025.

This prestigious national ceremony was held at The Ashok LaLiT, Bengaluru, in the presence of senior dignitaries, media organisations, public institutions, and distinguished guests.

CMSB takes immense pride in honouring officers whose leadership and service continue to strengthen the constitutional values of justice, integrity, discipline, transparency, and public trust.

Awardees:

1. Shri Seemanth Kumar Singh, IPS

Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City

Award Category: Excellence in Urban Policing & Public Safety Leadership

2. Sri C. Vamsi Krishna, IPS

Joint Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City

Award Category: Distinguished Service in Metropolitan Police Administration

3. Srihari Babu B. L., IPS

Commissioner of Police (Crime-1), CCB

Award Category: Outstanding Contribution in Crime Investigation & Enforcement

4. Sri Manjunath Babu, KSPS

Deputy Commissioner of Police, VVIP Security, Bengaluru City

Award Category: Excellence in Security & Protocol Management

5. Smt. Sarah Fathima, IPS

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Koramangala

Award Category: Excellence in Urban Policing & Public Safety Leadership

6. Shri Narayana M., IPS

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Electronic City

Award Category: Excellence in Law & Order Administration

7. Smt. Eshwari Suresh

Police Inspector, Cyber Crime

Award Category: Outstanding Contribution in Cyber Crime Investigation

8. Shri K. N. Narayana Swamy

Former ACP, Karnataka State Police

Award Category: Lifetime Contribution to Policing & Public Service

(Ashok Stambh Samman)

Special Appreciation to the Karnataka State Police Leadership

The Council conveys its deepest institutional appreciation to:

Shri M. A. Saleem, IPS

Director General & Inspector General of Police (DG & IGP), Karnataka

Under his visionary command, constitutional adherence, and reform-oriented policing ethos, the Karnataka Police has continued to distinguish itself as a model of professional excellence, administrative integrity, and citizen-centric governance within the Indian Union.

His statesmanlike guidance and unwavering support were central to the dignified and nationally significant conduct of the 8th CMSB National Awards 2025.

The CMSB places on record its profound gratitude and reaffirms its commitment to strengthening democratic communication, public accountability, and institutional cooperation in the service of the Republic.

Chairman's Statement

Dr. Bickey Bangari, Chairman - CMSB, stated:

"From 2013 to 2025, in our 13 years national journey, the Council for Media and Satellite Broadcasting (CMSB) has been deeply honoured to recognise Karnataka's senior police leadership for their exemplary commitment to public service, justice, democratic values, and constitutional duty.

The State of Karnataka continues to set a national benchmark in policing excellence, distinguished by professionalism, transparency, citizen-centric governance, and unwavering dedication to public welfare. On behalf of the National Governing Council, I extend my profound appreciation to the Karnataka Police Department for its steadfast service to the people and its model contribution to the nation.

I also place on record my heartfelt gratitude to the CMSB Members of the Karnataka Unit, whose tireless efforts ensured the successful organisation of this national programme. In particular, I express my sincere appreciation to Shri Mubarak S., Karnataka State President - CMSB, for his leadership, commitment, and coordination in advancing CMSB's mission in the State.

CMSB will continue to remain committed to recognising and supporting individuals and institutions who safeguard public welfare, strengthen democratic communication, and uphold the constitutional ethos of the Republic of India."

Issued By:

Office of the Chairman

Council for Media and Satellite Broadcasting (CMSB) - New Delhi

Email: cmsbcentraloffice@gmail.com

