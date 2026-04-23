Coca-Cola India's First-Ever Activation at BLR Airport Blends Digital Convenience with Refreshment

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 23: Coca-Cola India and Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) have come together for the first time to create an engaging, experiential activity for passenger experience at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BLR Airport). The collaboration brings together two category leaders, Coca-Cola, India's leading beverage company, and BLR Airport, one of the country's fastest-growing airports with a shared belief that travel should feel rewarding.

The partnership brings forward a simple but powerful idea that a moment of genuine refreshment, delivered at just the right time, is exactly what a traveler needs. Passengers travelling through both terminals who join Pulse - BLR Airport's official app, all-in-one digital travel platform, are rewarded with a complimentary chilled Coca-Cola, redeemable at a dedicated Coke® Zone. The mechanism is frictionless by design: spot the QR code on in-terminal digital screens, scan, enroll, and walk away with something cold in hand.

This initiative thoughtfully engages consumers where they are mid-journey, on their phones, navigating the airport, creating a more engaging experience. Anchoring the Coke® Zone is a bold, 'can'-shaped installation that serves as a high-visibility landmark across the terminals. The activation is further amplified through Coca-Cola's presence on BIAL's in-terminal digital screens and wider airport media touchpoints, ensuring every traveller, at every stage of their journey, is part of the moment.

Abhishek Gupta, Vice President, Customer Development, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, said, "Airports today are among the most engaging consumer spaces, where travelers interact with multiple touchpoints throughout their journey. Our partnership with BIAL is a deliberate step into that space, combining the digital infrastructure they've built with the brand trust we've earned, to create something that's genuinely useful for commuters."

Devayani DV, Assistant Vice President, Performance Marketing and Advertising, Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, said, "At BLR Airport, our focus is on designing experiences that genuinely add value to a passenger's journey. This partnership with Coca-Cola reflects our shared belief that even small moments of delight can make travel more rewarding. By integrating this initiative seamlessly with the Pulse App, we're leveraging digital innovation to offer passengers something meaningful, timely, and refreshing as they move through the airport."

With BLR Airport welcoming millions of passengers annually, this collaboration represents a significant step in Coca-Cola India's travel retail strategy, bringing the brand closer to consumers at one of the country's fastest-growing aviation hubs.

About Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola in India is one of the country's leading beverage companies, offering a range of high-quality and refreshing beverage options to consumers. The company, in line with its vision of 'Beverages For Life' offers a wide portfolio of products which includes hydration, sports, sparkling, coffee, tea, nutrition, juice and dairy based products. In India its beverage range includes Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Thums Up XForce, Charged, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Sprite Zero, Kinley Soda, Rimzim, Maaza, Minute Maid range of juices and Honest Tea. The Company also offers hydration beverages including Limca GlucoCharge, Smartwater, Kinley, Kinley Copper, Dasani and Bonaqua packaged drinking water. Premium products constitute Schweppes' range and Smartwater. In addition, it offers a Costa Coffee range of tea and coffee. The Company is constantly transforming its portfolio, from reducing sugar in its drinks to bringing innovative new products to market.

The Company along with its owned bottling operations and franchise bottling partners has a strong network of over six million retail outlets through which it refreshes millions of consumers across the country. It seeks to positively impact people's lives, communities, and the planet through water and packaging initiatives, sustainable agriculture and emission reductions across its value chain.

Globally together with its bottling partners, The Coca-Cola Company employs more than 700,000 people, helping to bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.cocacolacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About BIAL:

Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (BLR Airport), operated by Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), closed CY 2025 with strong performance across key metrics. The airport became the first in South India to serve over 43.82 million passengers, earning a place in the ACI Large Airport category, and processed 520,985 metric tonnes of cargo. As South India's busiest airport and the third largest in the country, BLR reached a significant milestone in February 2025, surpassing 350 million cumulative passengers since its opening. In terms of Cargo, BLR Airport continues to be the No. 1 Airport for processing perishable cargo in India for the fourth consecutive year. BIAL's growth is powered by Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, its majority private promoter. Through significant investment, Fairfax plays a key role in accelerating the airport's development and transformation.

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