Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,56,050; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,74,900
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,43,040
BS Web Team New Delhi
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Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,56,050, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,74,900.
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,43,040.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,050 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and ₹1,58,170 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,200.
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In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,43,040, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,44,990 in Chennai.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,43,190.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,74,900.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,84,900.
US gold prices inched higher on Friday as investors assessed reports of a US-Iran ceasefire deal amid growing concerns around inflation and US interest rate hikes.
Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at $4,512.79 per ounce, as of 0113 GMT. The metal was up about 0.1 per cent for the week so far.
US gold futures rose 0.2 per cent to $4,543.10.
Bullion fell to a two-month low on Thursday before closing higher on reports of a US-Iran ceasefire extension.
Spot silver rose 0.7 per cent to $76.17 per ounce, platinum gained 0.2 per cent to $1,926.18, and palladium rose 0.9 per cent to $1,380.94.
(with inputs from Reuters)
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 8:18 AM IST