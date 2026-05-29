Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,56,050; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,74,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,56,050, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,74,900.

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,43,040.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,050 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and ₹1,58,170 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,200.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,43,040, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,44,990 in Chennai.

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,43,190.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,74,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,84,900.

US gold prices inched higher on Friday as investors assessed reports of a US-Iran ceasefire deal amid growing concerns around inflation and US interest rate hikes.

Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at $4,512.79 per ounce, as of 0113 GMT. The metal was up about 0.1 per cent for the week so far.

US gold futures rose 0.2 per cent to $4,543.10.

Bullion fell to a two-month low on Thursday before closing higher on reports of a US-Iran ceasefire extension.

Spot silver rose 0.7 per cent to $76.17 per ounce, platinum gained 0.2 per cent to $1,926.18, and palladium rose 0.9 per cent to $1,380.94.

(with inputs from Reuters)