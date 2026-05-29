Friday, May 29, 2026 | 08:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,56,050; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,74,900

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,56,050; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹2,74,900

The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,43,040

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,200 | Image: Adobe Stock

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 8:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,56,050, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,74,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold decreased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,43,040. 
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,050 in Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and ₹1,58,170 in Chennai.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,56,200.
  
 

Also Read

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

US gold sinks to two-month low as US-Iran tensions stoke inflation fears

gold, silver, gold silver, gold silver prices

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,58,280; silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,84,900

gold, silver, gold silver, gold silver prices

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,58,880; silver price falls ₹100 to ₹2,84,900

Ajoy Chawla, chief executive officer (CEO), jewellery division, Titan Company

Yet to see slowdown in sales post govt's gold directives: Titan MDpremium

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,59,390; silver up ₹100, trades at ₹2,84,900

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was ₹1,43,040, the same as in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and ₹1,44,990 in Chennai.
                  
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹1,43,190. 
    
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹2,74,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹2,84,900. 
 
US gold prices inched higher on Friday as investors assessed reports of a US-Iran ceasefire deal amid growing concerns around inflation and US interest rate hikes.
 
Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at $4,512.79 per ounce, as of 0113 GMT. The metal was up about 0.1 per cent for the week so far.
US gold futures rose 0.2 per cent to $4,543.10. 
Bullion fell to a two-month low on Thursday before closing higher on reports of a US-Iran ceasefire extension. 
Spot silver rose 0.7 per cent to $76.17 per ounce, platinum gained 0.2 per cent to $1,926.18, and palladium rose 0.9 per cent to $1,380.94.
 
(with inputs from Reuters) 

More From This Section

oil refinery

Oil prices jump 2% after fresh US strikes on Iranian military site

crude oil, oil

Oil prices fall as markets await clarity on US-Iran talks, Hormuz tensions

Brent crude, crude oil

Brent rises 2% as US military strikes Iranian boats, missile launch sites

crude oil, oil

Oil falls 6% to two-week low as US-Iran seen moving closer to peace deal

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,59,050; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹2,84,900

Topics : Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Prices gold and silver prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2026 | 8:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDigital AfterlifeGold and Silver Rate TodayKerala DHSE Plus 2 Results 2026Ashok Leyland Q4 ResultsCBSE Class 12 OSM RowQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table