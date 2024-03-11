Coimbatore's Pride: Engineer Chandrasekar Makes History as First South Indian Vice President of Paralympic Committee of India

NewsVoir

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 11: In a historic moment for the Paralympic sports, Engineer Chandrasekar, hailing from Coimbatore Tamil Nadu, has been elected as the Vice President of the Paralympic Committee of India. The announcement came during the recent Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) elections held in New Delhi, marking the first time a South Indian has secured such a prestigious position within the committee.

Engineer Chandrasekar, who currently serves as the President of the Tamil Nadu Paralympic Association, emerged victorious after contesting for the post of All India Vice President. His extensive experience in supporting disabled athletes and dedication to promoting inclusivity within sports have been widely recognized.

During the felicitation ceremony in New Delhi, Engineer Chandrasekar expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, emphasizing the importance of perseverance and determination in achieving success. He outlined his vision for the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), focusing on enhancing training programs and providing necessary support for disabled athletes to excel at national and international levels.

With the upcoming International Paralympic Games scheduled in Paris, Engineer Chandrasekar emphasized the committee's commitment to preparing talented athletes for participation. He highlighted the need for continuous training and support to ensure that disabled players can showcase their full potential and secure more medals for India on the global stage.

Engineer Chandrasekar's appointment has sparked hope among disabled athletes across the country, with expectations that his leadership will lead to the development of more medal-winning athletes. His contributions to the Paralympic movement, including organizing state-level competitions and supporting national-level players, have earned him respect and recognition within the sports community.

As the first South Indian to hold the position of Vice President in the Paralympic Committee of India, Engineer Chandrasekar's appointment marks a significant milestone in the journey towards inclusivity and excellence in Indian Paralympic sports.

For more information, please visit www.paralympicindia.org.in/pci-election-result-2024-new-delhi,

YouTube Link: youtu.be/tcvvCkzd9pQ.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)