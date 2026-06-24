Compass Launches NodGuard, Consent Infrastructure for Enterprise Marketing Under DPDP

SMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 24: Compass, a marketing infrastructure company, today announced the launch of NodGuard, a consent infrastructure product designed for Indian enterprises preparing for enforcement of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP).

NodGuard captures DPDP-compliant consent in 23 Indian languages, enforces consent across marketing channels including email, SMS, WhatsApp, CRM, CDP, and Conversion APIs, enables consent-verified attribution, and generates tamper-proof audit evidence for regulatory submissions.

The product deploys in 30 minutes by wrapping existing marketing stacks without requiring architectural changes.

"Most enterprises have consent capture and marketing execution, but nothing connecting the two," said Adittya Joshi, Co-founder of Compass. "When a user withdraws consent, the marketing stack does not know. NodGuard is the enforcement layer between capture and execution."

NodGuard operates on the CORE framework: Consent (capture in 23 languages), Orchestration (enforcement across channels), Resolution (consent-verified attribution), and Evidence (tamper-proof audit ledger).

The product is designed with fail-safe architecture. If any component experiences failure, the default behavior is to block data processing rather than allow it.

DPDP enforcement begins November 2026, with penalties of up to ₹250 crore for non-compliance. Industry estimates suggest fewer than 15% of Indian enterprises have infrastructure capable of enforcing consent decisions across their full marketing stack.

Compass as a company:

Compass is a marketing infrastructure company building products for Indian enterprises at the intersection of marketing performance and data compliance. Founded in Bengaluru, the company builds infrastructure that helps brands market effectively, measure accurately, and stay compliant under India's evolving regulatory environment. NodGuard, its first product, is a consent infrastructure for the DPDP era. Additional products are in development across marketing intelligence, feed management, and local marketing infrastructure.

About NodGuard:

NodGuard is consent infrastructure for modern marketing.

Built for India's DPDP era, NodGuard captures compliant consent in 23 Indian languages, enforces it across every marketing channel at the point of dispatch, enables consent-verified attribution, and generates tamper-proof audit evidence exportable on demand.

NodGuard is a product of Compass is now available at nodguard.in

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