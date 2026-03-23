CRC Engages CBRE for Facility Management at Office-Led Commercial Development in Noida

NewsVoir

Delhi-NCR [India], March 23: CRC Group has engaged with global renowned CBRE to manage integrated facility operations at CRC The Flagship, its large, office led mixed use development located in Sector 140A along the Noida Expressway, as the project moves closer to completion.

Spanning approximately 2.4 million sq. ft., CRC The Flagship has been conceived as a campus style, next generation IT/ITES project, where Grade A+ office spaces anchor the development and are supported by curated retail, food and beverage offerings, and hospitality infrastructure. The project is currently in its final stages of construction and is expected to be delivered in the 3rd quarter of this year, positioning it to address near term enterprise demand along the Noida Expressway corridor.

The development has been master planned by Benoy, UK, with architectural inputs from RSP and Vastunidhi Architects, and supported by specialist consultants across structure, MEP services, facade and lighting, traffic and parking, green building compliance, and security and risk management. The planning framework emphasises efficient office layouts, clear circulation, walkability, and long term operational resilience.

Under its mandate, CBRE will supervise end to end facility management services, covering operations and maintenance, sustainability management, technology enabled building systems, and predictive maintenance frameworks. The scope spans office towers, shared amenities, retail areas, hospitality components, and public spaces, with a focus on ensuring consistent service delivery, asset performance, and occupier experience across the campus.

Office infrastructure at CRC The Flagship has been designed to support high intensity corporate use. Each office tower features 10 high speed elevators, supported by destination controlled vertical transportation systems to manage peak hour movement efficiently. The campus also incorporates dedicated special driveways, segregated vehicular circulation for offices, retail, and services, and premium multi height lobbies, reinforcing an institutional arrival experience.

The project is IGBC Platinum pre certified and integrates climate responsive architecture, high performance facade glazing, centralised air conditioning with air quality monitoring, EV ready parking infrastructure, and a Building Management System (BMS) to optimise energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. In addition, CRC has undertaken developer led enhancement of the adjoining green belt, contributing to improved micro climate and environmental quality.

Commenting on the engagement, Salil Kumar, Director-Marketing & Business Management -CRC Group, said, "The company was pleased to bring CBRE on board as the project nears completion."

"We welcome CBRE into the CRC Group ecosystem and place strong trust in their proven commitments and service delivery capabilities. As CRC The Flagship moves into its operational phase, we look forward to delivering a best in class workplace experience with CBRE, aligned with the expectations of global IT/ITES and enterprise occupiers," he said.

With its scale, infrastructure depth, and location along the Noida Expressway, CRC The Flagship is being positioned as a future ready office destination aligned with enterprise occupier expectations in the NCR market.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)