Cybersecurity Awareness Programme Concludes with Empowering 80 Frontline Workers at Nand Nagri DM Office -- Supported by FedEx and United Way Mumbai

New Delhi [India], April 11: As part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen responses to cybercrime, United Way Mumbai (UWM) held the closure ceremony of its one-day "Cyber Security Awareness" programme focused on digital security and literacy for low-income communities. The programme, supported by Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), the world's largest express transportation company, aimed to enhance digital safety awareness and strengthen the capabilities of vulnerable community members.

A total of 85 participants attended the programme, including 41 Anganwadi workers, 26 ASHA workers, 4 youth, 13 NGO representatives, and government officials. These experts discussed online fraud, phishing, financial cyber threats, and social media misuse during the closing panel discussion.

Speaking at the event, Vivek Tyagi, ACP of the Cybercrime Police Department, Delhi Police, said, "Cybercrimes aren't traditional crimes. They don't need a physical weapon or presence, yet their impact can be just as damaging. In today's digital age, awareness is our most powerful defence. The more informed our communities are, the better we can prevent, detect, and respond to these invisible threats."

The closing ceremony marked the end of a training programme that is part of a larger initiative led by UWM and supported by FedEx to promote cybersecurity awareness and strengthen institutional capacities. To date, UWM has reached over 10,500 citizens across Delhi, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. In Delhi alone, 1,721 women, youth, and senior citizens have been sensitized to cyber hygiene and digital safety practices. Furthermore, over 1,721 citizens from low-income communities in Delhi have received specialized training.

The programme is supported by FedEx as part of its ongoing commitment to empowering communities through enhanced digital safety and resilience against cybercrime. Nitin Navneet Tatiwala, Vice President of marketing, air network, and customer experience for the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent, and Africa at FedEx, said, "FedEx is proud to work alongside government authorities and civil society organizations to help build a digitally secure India. We are grateful to the Delhi police for their tireless efforts in in protecting our communities and keeping citizens safe, and we appreciate United Way Mumbai for collaborating with us to conduct these sessions."

George Aikara, CEO of United Way Mumbai, said, "This programmme is a reflection of the Delhi police's proactive approach to addressing cybercrime. The content and structure of the sessions were carefully designed based on an assessment of the department's evolving needs. At United Way Mumbai, we have played a pivotal role in bringing together the right partners and resources to ensure the training is relevant and immediately actionable. We are proud to support the Delhi police in strengthening their cybercrime response capabilities and thank FedEx for their generous support. This is a strong example of the power of public-private partnerships in advancing public safety."

Officials emphasised that the initiative reflects a shared commitment to public safety and proactive cybercrime prevention through cross-sector collaboration.

About United Way Mumbai:

United Way Mumbai is a part of the 130+ year-old United Way movement spanning 41 countries across the world. Our mission is to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of communities to advance the common good. We work closely with a network of 500+ NGOs and a large number of corporates for their CSR programmes, workplace giving campaigns and other events. This includes designing of CSR policy and strategies, due diligence of NGO partners, programme implementation, employee volunteering, impact assessments and financial and programmatic reporting.

Over the past two decades, we have partnered with over 300 companies and over 1,00,000 individual donors investing close to INR 1,150 crore for community development projects. Our expertise lies in identifying, designing and implementing high-impact projects in the areas of Education, Health, Income, Environment, Public Safety & Social Inclusion in both urban as well as rural communities across the country.

About Federal Express Corporation:

Federal Express Corporation is the world's largest express transportation company, providing fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories. Federal Express Corporation uses a global air-and-ground network to speed delivery of time-sensitive shipments by a definite time and date.

