Dairy giant Banas commits to Climate Action: Collaborates with eVerse.AI to reduce 30% methane emissions every year from 3 million cattle

Banaskantha (Gujarat) [India], September 22: Banas Dairy, Asia's largest dairy cooperative which operates brands like Amul, Banas, Umang, Bhumi Amrit etc. has launched an ambitious initiative to reduce methane emissions from its 30 lakh livestock animals. Under the visionary leadership of its Chairman Shri Shankar Chaudhary, the Dairy aims to make Sustainability as one of the key pillars in fulfilling its purpose of "Harvesting Happiness' for its farmers. The Banas Methane Management Program (BMMP) aims to cut methane emissions by up to 30% annually, making it one of the largest methane reduction programs in the world. To drive this mission forward, Banas Dairy has partnered with eVerse.AI, a pioneering climate and tech company specializing in livestock and climate solutions.

According to Shri Shankarbhai Chaudhary, Chairman of Banas Dairy, "Our vision at Banas Dairy goes beyond producing milk -- it is about building a sustainable future for farmers, consumers, and the planet. With initiatives like the Banas Methane Management Program, we are aligning our dairy cooperative with global climate goals, ensuring that our growth is both farmer-centric and environmentally responsible. This program reflects our commitment to climate-smart dairy practices and a greener tomorrow."

As per the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), global livestock emissions amount to 7.1 GT of CO2e per year, representing 14.5% of all GHG emissions. Livestock and dairy farming, while essential for food production, contribute substantially to methane emissions, a potent greenhouse gas that accelerates climate change. Over a 20-year time span, methane is 80 times more potent and dangerous than CO2. Primarily emitted through enteric fermentation and manure management, methane's impact on the environment is dire, making it imperative to act now.

eVerse.AI has already made significant strides in the methane reduction space, having launched a similar project with the Maharashtra government to reduce methane emissions from 2 crore (20 million) animals. The project, known as "Maharashtra Methane Mission (M3)", is registered with Verra carbon registry and has the potential to generate over 20 million carbon credits per year. M3 has support from reputed US universities and is also backed by global climate foundations and organizations. The project will leverage eVerse.AI's innovative technologies, including its proprietary methane measurement devices and Greencow digital MRV (Measurement, Reporting, and Verification) platform.

Through the BMMP, Banas Dairy aims to achieve up to 30% reduction in methane emissions from enteric fermentation, while also improving milk yield up to 10-12%. The program will utilize natural plant-derived feed additives, stacked with the National Dairy Development Board's (NDDB) Ration Balancing Program (RBP).

Mr. Sangram Chaudhary, Managing Director of Banas Dairy, added: "Our commitment to sustainable and climate-friendly dairy practices is unwavering. By collaborating with eVerse.AI and other stakeholders, we aim to reduce methane emissions, promote sustainable agriculture, and create a cleaner, greener planet for future generations."

Mr. Ashish Sonkusare, CEO of eVerse.AI, said: "We're proud to partner with Banas Dairy on this groundbreaking program. Our mission is to drive positive impact on a massive scale through technology and science-backed practices. Together, we'll lead the way in methane reduction across India."

About Banas Dairy

Banas Dairy, formally known as the Banaskantha District Cooperative Milk Producers' Union Ltd., is Asia's largest milk-producing cooperative, based in the Banaskantha district of Gujarat, India. The cooperative was founded in 1969 as part of India's "Operation Flood" initiative to boost dairy production. Banas Dairy is a member union of the larger Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, which markets its products under the Amul brand. Its products include a variety of milk, milk powder, and other dairy items sold under the Amul brand. Banas Dairy today has reached an average daily capacity of 5.7 million litres milk production.

About eVerse.AI

eVerse.AI is a leading provider of AI powered Technology and ClimateTech solutions for the dairy and livestock space, dedicated to harnessing the power of technology for societal good. Through innovative platforms like ConnectedCow and GreenCow, eVerse.AI empowers organizations and communities to address complex challenges and drive positive impact across the livestock and agriculture sector. The company is involved in two of the largest methane reduction programs in the world.

Media Contacts: Mr AKCHANSH KOCHAR

Banas Dairy (https://BanasDairy.coop)

Email: akchansh@banasdairy.coop,

Mr. Ashish Sonkusare

eVerse.AI (https://eVerse.AI)

email: ashish@eVerse.AI

