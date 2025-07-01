DES PU PG 2025 Phase 2 - Applications Closing Soon: July 20

SMPL

New Delhi [India], July 1: DES Pune University (DES PU), a rising hub of academic innovation under the historic Deccan Education Society, has announced the final deadline for Phase 2 of its Postgraduate Admissions 2025. Interested candidates must complete their applications by July 20, 2025, to secure admission to a range of industry-aligned postgraduate programmes.

This extended application window is designed to accommodate students who missed earlier rounds, providing them with the last opportunity to join the university's future-ready academic ecosystem.

"At DES Pune University (DES PU), we are committed to shaping professionals equipped for tomorrow's challenges. Phase 2 ensures every deserving candidate has access to our structured and forward-thinking postgraduate programmes," - Dr. Manju Chopra, Director - Admissions, DES Pune University (DES PU), Pune.

Programmes Offered

DES Pune University (DES PU) offers a diverse selection of postgraduate degrees across disciplines, including:

* M.Tech (Computer Science, Electronics and Communication Engineering)

* MCA (Master of Computer Applications)

* M.Sc. (Data Science, Computer Science, Bioinformatics, Applied Statistics and Data Science, Economics,)

* MBA (Finance, Marketing, Human Resources)

* MA (Psychology, Media and Communication, Public Policy)

* MSW (Master of Social Work)

Admission Criteria

Admissions to DES Pune University's (DES PU) postgraduate programmes are granted based on a combination of criteria, including valid scores from recognised national or state-level entrance examinations such as GATE, CAT, and MAH CET. For an MBA, a candidate must submit a valid non-zero score in the following national-level tests. Tests conducted by an apex testing body: CAT 2024, XAT 2025, NMAT 2024-25, GMAT 2024-25, PERA 2025, CMAT 2025, ATMA 2025, MAH-CET 2025 & Sep MAT 2024 onwards.

For MCA, M.Sc., MA, and MSW programmes, DES Pune University's own entrance exam - DES PU PCET.

How to Apply

To apply, candidates must follow a streamlined online procedure. They begin by registering on the official admissions portal at admission.despu.edu.in, followed by verification of their email and mobile number via a one-time password (OTP). Once verified, applicants need to complete the digital application form, upload all required academic and identification documents, and make an online payment for the application.

Be a Part of the Legacy

Founded in 1884, the Deccan Education Society (DES) is a pioneering institution with a remarkable 140-year legacy of shaping Indian education. It has established over 45+ prestigious institutions, including Fergusson College, BMCC, and Willingdon College. Upholding this rich heritage, DES Pune University (DES PU) continues its proud tradition of academic excellence, nurturing leaders, reformers, scientists, and cultural icons who have made a lasting impact on India and the world. With a vibrant and far-reaching global alumni network across diverse fields, DES fosters lifelong connections and meaningful collaborations that continue to shape the future.

Join DES Pune University (DES PU) and become part of a legacy that continues to shape the future.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)