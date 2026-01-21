Dindigul Thalappakatti Launches Nati Raja, Celebrating Karnataka's Donne Biryani

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 21: Dindigul Thalappakatti has announced the launch of Nati Raja, a new brand dedicated to Karnataka's iconic Donne Biryani. Born in Bengaluru, Nati Raja will be available across South India exclusively on leading food delivery platforms.

Nati Raja reflects the brand's uncompromising focus on authenticity, quality, and process excellence. Each dish is prepared using traditional techniques and premium ingredients, supported by a robust, multi-layered quality control system. The end-to-end production and supply chain are managed through a SAP-enabled framework to ensure consistency, safety, and traceability at scale.

Deeply rooted in Karnataka's culinary heritage, Donne Biryani dates back to the Maratha era and later became a staple in Bengaluru's military hotels and local eateries. Known for its robust flavours, subtle mint notes, and traditional preparation, it represents the soul of the city's food culture.

With Nati Raja, Dindigul Thalappakatti brings this legacy to life using its expertise with Seeraga Samba rice, prized for its aroma, texture, and flavour-enhancing qualities.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Nagasamy Dhanabalan, Managing Director, said, "Nati Raja is about preserving a legacy and celebrating Karnataka's royal flavours, while staying true to our uncompromising standards of quality and taste."

Mr. Senthil Kumar, Chief Business Officer, added, "The biryani category continues to see strong growth. Nati Raja allows us to introduce a differentiated regional Donne Biryani experience and efficiently reach consumers across geographies."

The Nati Raja menu features Donne-style Chicken and Mutton Biryanis, authentic Nati-style variants, a selection of traditional starters, and regionally inspired desserts and beverages.

With Nati Raja, Dindigul Thalappakatti brings the royal flavours of Karnataka straight to homes across South India.

About Dindigul Thalappakatti

Founded in 1957, Dindigul Thalappakatti is one of India's most iconic biryani brands, celebrated for its distinctive use of Seeraga Samba rice, hand-ground spices, and a time-honoured secret recipe. With a legacy rooted in authenticity and consistency, the brand has grown from its origins in Tamil Nadu to a strong national and international presence, operating over 100 outlets and digital platforms.

Founded by Mr. Nagasamy Naidu, the brand traces its roots to Anandha Vilas Biriyani Hotel in Dindigul. Known for his distinctive turban, or thalapa, he earned the name "Thalappakatti," which became synonymous with his unique cooking style.

Meticulously prepared with hand-pounded masalas, premium Seeraga Samba rice, and select Kannivadi meat, the brand's biryani has remained unchanged for decades. Today, Dindigul Thalappakatti offers a premium South Indian dining experience, with personalised service delivered by dedicated table captains and specially trained staff, ensuring a memorable experience that blends tradition with elegance.

