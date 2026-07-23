Dr. Manjunath C S Busts 7 IVF Myths That Could Be Delaying Parenthood

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 23: Fertility misinformation can do more than create confusion,it can cost couples valuable time. With approximately one in six people experiencing infertility during their lifetime, senior fertility specialist Dr. Manjunath C S says timely, evidence-based guidance is essential for people hoping to become parents.

"IVF is neither a last resort reserved only for older couples nor a guaranteed shortcut to pregnancy," says Dr. Manjunath. "It is one treatment within a wider fertility-care pathway. The right option depends on the couple's diagnosis, age, reproductive history and individual biology."

Here, he addresses seven common myths that may delay appropriate care.

Myth 1: IVF is only for older couples

IVF is not defined by age alone. Younger couples may need it because of blocked or damaged fallopian tubes, pelvic inflammatory disease, severe male-factor infertility, difficult-to-treat ovulation disorders such as PCOS, endometriosis, diminished ovarian reserve or certain genetic concerns. International registries also show that a substantial proportion of assisted-reproduction patients are under 35.

Age is a major predictor of outcome, but the reason for treatment is the diagnosis,not simply the date of birth.

Myth 2: Lifestyle and habits do not affect fertility

Genes and medical conditions matter, but lifestyle can influence reproductive health in both partners. Smoking, excessive alcohol consumption and obesity are associated with a higher likelihood of infertility. Poor sleep, night-shift work, inactivity and chronic stress may also affect reproductive wellbeing, although their effects vary and the evidence is not equally strong for every factor.

"This is not about blaming patients," Dr. Manjunath explains. "It is about identifying modifiable risks while investigating medical causes properly."

Stopping tobacco use, moderating alcohol, maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly and prioritising sleep can support preconception health. However, these measures do not replace treatment when a structural or biological problem exists.

Myth 3: IVF guarantees success for every couple

No responsible fertility programme can promise a baby from every IVF cycle. Outcomes vary with the age of the eggs, ovarian reserve, sperm factors, infertility diagnosis, embryo development, uterine health, previous treatment and the procedure used. Even clinic averages cannot predict one couple's result.

IVF should therefore begin with realistic, personalised counselling: what success means, whether it is being measured per cycle, embryo transfer or cumulative attempts, and what alternatives may be appropriate.

Myth 4: If we wait long enough, we will conceive naturally

A friend or relative conceiving after eight or ten years does not predict another couple's outcome. Waiting without evaluation can allow age-related fertility decline or a treatable condition to progress.

As a practical rule, evaluation is generally recommended after 12 months of regular unprotected intercourse when the female partner is under 35, and after six months at 35 or older. Earlier assessment is appropriate after 40 or when there is a known concern, including irregular or absent periods, suspected tubal disease, endometriosis, recurrent pregnancy loss, sexual dysfunction or a male-factor risk. Both partners should be assessed in parallel.

Myth 5: Freezing eggs guarantees a future pregnancy

Egg freezing is a fertility-preservation option, not a promise. Future success depends heavily on age at freezing, the number of mature eggs stored, how they survive warming, fertilisation and embryo development, as well as the health of the person carrying the pregnancy.

Eggs retain the biological age at which they were frozen; however, pregnancy at a later age may still carry higher maternal and obstetric risks. Anyone considering planned egg freezing should receive individual estimates, understand that more than one retrieval may be needed and avoid treating storage as 100% insurance.

Myth 6: Surrogacy is an easy option available at any time

In India, surrogacy is tightly regulated under the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021, which came into force in 2022. The law permits gestational surrogacy only for altruistic,not commercial,purposes and imposes defined eligibility, medical-indication, certification and approval requirements.

Surrogacy is also not a universal solution to infertility. It is intended for specific circumstances in which carrying a pregnancy is medically indicated as not possible or appropriate. Couples need specialist medical and legal counselling before considering this route.

Myth 7: Men can father children at any age without added risk

Men do not experience a menopause-like fertility cut-off, but male reproductive ageing is real. As paternal age advances,particularly through the 40s and beyond,semen volume, sperm motility and morphology may decline, while sperm DNA fragmentation and new genetic mutations can increase. Research links advanced paternal age with some pregnancy and offspring risks, although the absolute risk for any individual child generally remains low.

"Fertility planning should never focus only on the woman's age," says Dr. Manjunath. "A semen analysis and medical history are fundamental parts of a couple-based assessment."

The central message, he adds, is not that every couple should rush into IVF. It is that they should not let myths decide when to seek help. A timely evaluation may lead to lifestyle support, ovulation treatment, surgery, IUI, IVF,or reassurance and continued natural trying. The goal is the right treatment, for the right reason, at the right time.

About Dr. Manjunath C S

Dr. Manjunath C S is a Bengaluru-based senior fertility specialist with more than 19 years of experience in reproductive medicine and over 20,000 IVF cycles to his credit. He holds an MBBS and MS in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, a fellowship in gynaecological endoscopy, and advanced training in reproductive medicine and embryology at Homerton University, London. His focus areas include IVF, mild ovarian stimulation, regenerative medicine and minimally invasive gynaecological surgery.

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