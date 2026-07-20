DS Group Introduces 'Pallu Protection Equipment' Awareness Campaign in Uttar Pradesh

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 20: DS Group, a leading FMCG conglomerate and multi-business corporation, has launched a comprehensive initiative to address the occupational health risks faced by women farmers due to exposure to agricultural pesticides and chemicals. Moving from awareness to action, the initiative not only educates women farmers about the health risks associated with pesticide exposure but also provides them with access to a practical, culturally relevant protective solution designed specifically for agricultural use. Currently being implemented across seven villages in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh, Pali, Katha, Bandpur, Sunehra, Basi, Mavikala and Sankrodh, the initiative combines awareness, preventive healthcare and innovative protection solutions to promote safer farming practices.

As part of the initiative, DS Group has introduced its Pallu Protection Equipment (PPE) filter, an advanced washable nano-fibre filter designed to be stitched into a saree pallu or dupatta, transforming it into a protective barrier during agricultural work. Offering protection against pesticide particles, dust and harmful chemicals, including PM2.5 pollutants, the solution has been developed as a practical and culturally relevant intervention for women engaged in farming activities. The nano-fibre filters, integrated into saree pallus, dupattas and similar coverings, will be made readily available, free of cost, through identified tailor shops, pesticide outlets and chemist stores across the seven villages in Baghpat district.

The ongoing initiative has engaged rural communities through mobile awareness vans, traditional puppet shows, nukkad nataks (street plays in local language), free health check-up camps and door-to-door educational outreach. Conducted with the support of local authorities as well as local communities, the programme has encouraged conversations around the hidden health risks associated with pesticide exposure and the importance of adopting safer agricultural practices. Health camps have offered blood pressure and blood sugar screenings, basic health counselling and the distribution of the PPE protective masks to women farmers. Additionally, every woman participating in the programme has received mirrors and calendars carrying messages that reinforce the importance of safe farming practices.

Mr Rajeev Jain, Senior Vice President, Corporate Marketing, DS Group, said, "Women farmers play a vital role in India's agricultural economy, yet awareness of the occupational health risks they face remains limited. Our field research revealed that the saree pallu and dupatta are often used as informal protective coverings during pesticide-intensive agricultural work, despite offering inadequate protection. This highlights the urgent need for simple, practical and culturally appropriate solutions that women farmers can seamlessly adopt. Through the Pallu Protection Equipment' Awareness Campaign, DS Group combines awareness with action, providing accessible solutions that can help make agricultural work safer and healthier for women."

This initiative forms part of DS Group's broader FarmHER programme, which recognises and supports the contributions of women farmers across India. By making essential health and safety information accessible, practical and culturally relevant, the programme seeks to bridge the gap between awareness and action, empowering women farmers to adopt safer and more sustainable agricultural practices. The PPE kit can also be used by male farmers, as a special version has also been designed that's integrated into the gamcha (cloth used on the shoulder to wipe sweat/ dust, etc) that the male farmers use.

About DS Group

The DS Group (Dharampal Satyapal Group) is a one of the leading FMCG conglomerates and a Multi-Business Corporation with a strong Indian and International presence. Founded in the year 1929, it is an inspiring and successful business story that blends a remarkable history and legacy with visionary growth. It has an extensive and diverse portfolio with presence in Food and Beverage, Confectionery, Mouth Freshener, Hospitality, Agri, Luxury Retail businesses, and other investments. Catch, Pulse, Pass Pass, Silver Pearls, Ksheer, Rajnigandha, Ovino, L'Opera, Le Marche, Birthright, LuvIt, Chingles, Golmol, Namah are some of the leading brands, the Group proudly shelters today.

As a corporate, DS Group is guided by a clear set of values that are built on a strong foundation of collective good to give back to society and protect the planet. The DS Headquarters has been awarded Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification, under the USGBC (US Green Building Council) existing building O & M (Operation and Maintenance) program version 4.0. The DS Headquarters has also received LEED Zero Carbon Certification, by the USGBC. DS Group has aligned its financial performance with global ESG priorities with the launch of a pioneering Double Materiality Assessment across all businesses. Further demonstrating its environmental leadership, the DS Group has a water positivity index at 1.8 across its business units in 30 locations of India.

For details, log onto www.dsgroup.com.

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