Kerala +2 SAY Result 2026 Time: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) is expected to announce the Kerala Plus Two Save A Year (SAY) Result 2026 soon. Once declared, the result link will be activated on the official website, results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Students will be able to check their results by logging in with the required credentials. The DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 will also be available via SMS and other approved platforms. The Kerala Plus Two Save A Year (SAY) examinations were conducted from June 29 to July 3, 2026.

How to check and download the Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026?

Go to the official Kerala result website at results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Press on the Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 link available on the homepage.

Fill in the roll number and date of birth in the essential fields.

Press the Submit button.

The provisional marks memo will be displayed on the screen.

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How to check the Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 via SMS?

Send SMS to 56263

Type with format KERALA12REGISTRATIONNUMBER

The result will be sent back to the same mobile number.

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Details mentioned on Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026

Student's name

Registration number

Date of birth

School name

Course/Stream

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Grade obtained

Result status (Pass/Eligible).

What after the Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026?

After downloading the Kerala Plus Two Save A Year (SAY) Result 2026, students should collect the original marksheet from their school, as the online scorecard is provisional. The physical marksheet will be required for admissions and other official purposes.

Students should carefully verify all the details mentioned on the marksheet. If they find any discrepancies, they must immediately contact their school authorities or the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) for rectification.

Candidates who clear the SAY examination can continue their higher secondary education without losing an academic year. Students are advised to download their marks memo as soon as the results are declared and rely only on the official DHSE result portal for updates.