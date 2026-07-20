Monday, July 20, 2026 | 02:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / Kerala Plus Two Save-A-Year Result 2026 expected today: Check updates

Kerala Plus Two Save-A-Year Result 2026 expected today: Check updates

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) is expected to announce the Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 soon on its official website

Kerala Plus Two Say Result 2026

Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 : DHSE Kerala +2 SAY/Improvement Marks Memo @ results.hse.kerala.gov.in

Princess Sonika New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 2:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 Kerala  +2 SAY Result 2026 Time: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) is expected to announce the Kerala Plus Two Save A Year (SAY) Result 2026 soon. Once declared, the result link will be activated on the official website, results.kite.kerala.gov.in.
 
Students will be able to check their results by logging in with the required credentials. The DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 will also be available via SMS and other approved platforms. The Kerala Plus Two Save A Year (SAY) examinations were conducted from June 29 to July 3, 2026.

How to check and download the Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026?

Go to the official Kerala result website at results.kite.kerala.gov.in.
 
 
Press on the Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 link available on the homepage.
 
Fill in the roll number and date of birth in the essential fields.

Also Read

Chief Minister V D Satheesan

West Asia war a blow to Kerala's remittance-backed economy: CM Satheesanpremium

ISC Class 12 improvement result 2026

ISC Class 12 improvement result 2026 out, rechecking window till July 20

DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026

DHSE Kerala Plus One result 2026 out soon on results.hse.kerala.gov.in

Student, Study, School, Class, Students, Exam, Board Exam

Bihar succeeds, and slips, in closing school education gap with Keralapremium

Tata Group

Tatas to foray into shipbuilding biz, eye $1 billion Kerala projectpremium

 
Press the Submit button.
 
The provisional marks memo will be displayed on the screen.
 
Download the marks memo and keep a printed copy for later use. 
 

How to check the Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026 via SMS? 

Send SMS to 56263
 
Type with format KERALA12REGISTRATIONNUMBER
 
The result will be sent back to the same mobile number.
 
The reply will include roll number verification, so keep your registration number handy. 

Details mentioned on Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026

Student's name
 
Registration number
 
Date of birth
 
School name
 
Course/Stream
 
Subject-wise marks
 
Total marks
 
Grade obtained
 
Result status (Pass/Eligible).

What after the Kerala Plus Two SAY Result 2026?

After downloading the Kerala Plus Two Save A Year (SAY) Result 2026, students should collect the original marksheet from their school, as the online scorecard is provisional. The physical marksheet will be required for admissions and other official purposes.
 
Students should carefully verify all the details mentioned on the marksheet. If they find any discrepancies, they must immediately contact their school authorities or the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) for rectification.
 
Candidates who clear the SAY examination can continue their higher secondary education without losing an academic year. Students are advised to download their marks memo as soon as the results are declared and rely only on the official DHSE result portal for updates.

More From This Section

Indian schools and colleges declares holiday for FIFA 2026 world cup final

FIFA World Cup Final 2026: These states declared a school holiday today

AP EAMCET 2026 counseling registration

AP EAMCET 2026 counseling registration starts today; apply for Phase 1

Board Exam, Students

CBSE Class X pass rate rises to 96.78% after 2nd exam, 60% improve scores

NEET UG 2026 counselling

NEET UG 2026 counselling decoded: MCC, state quota, seat allotment process

NTA NEET UG 2026 result

NTA NEET UG 2026 results out: 11.21 lakh qualify, women outperform men

Topics : Kerala result Kerala board examinations board exams Class 12 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayCJP Parliament MarchStocks To Buy TodayAxis Bank Target PriceCentral Bank of India Q1 Result Climate Black Swan DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026Personal Finance