DS Group Leads the Digital Transformation Dialogue in FMCG with ASCEND 2026

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], August 4: Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group), one of India's leading FMCG conglomerates and multi-business corporations, successfully concluded the first edition of ASCEND 2026, a three-day technology experience that brought together over 5000 employees, business leaders, industry experts and technology partners to explore how digital technologies are reshaping the future of business. Held from 27-29 July at the DS Group headquarters under the theme "Diversified by Business. United by Technology," ASCEND 2026 reinforced DS Group's belief that technology is a strategic business imperative that drives growth, agility, efficiency and competitive advantage.

The event showcased practical applications across Artificial Intelligence, Generative AI, Agentic AI, Machine Learning, Data Analytics, Cloud, Cybersecurity, Data Privacy, Enterprise Applications, Robotic Process Automation, Industry 4.0 and Sustainability Technologies. Leading technology partners including SAP, Microsoft, Salesforce, Snowflake, PwC, EY, Deloitte, Grant Thornton, Bizom, Mitsubishi, PeopleStrong, o9 Solutions and others demonstrated how emerging technologies are creating measurable business impact across industries. Employees experienced interactive technology showcases, live demonstrations, expert sessions, workshops, panel discussions, innovation labs and immersive learning experiences designed to encourage experimentation and accelerate digital adoption across every function.

Over the last three years, DS Group has significantly accelerated its digital transformation journey by doubling its technology investments, expanding its technology ecosystem from nearly 20 partners to over 50, and implementing enterprise-wide digital solutions across multiple businesses. As it approaches its centenary, the DS Group plans to triple its investments in technology, recognising digital innovation as a key enabler of future growth.

Santosh K Singh, Senior Vice President, Information Technology, DS Group, said, "Technology today is not merely about digitising processes; it is about reimagining the way businesses create value. At DS Group, every technology investment is guided by one principle, business impact. Whether it is AI-powered decision-making, intelligent supply chains, cloud transformation or enterprise-wide data capabilities, technology must enable faster decisions, greater efficiency and sustainable growth. As we move towards becoming a Rs. 20,000 crore organisation by our centenary year, technology will be one of our strongest growth enablers. Our objective is to build a future-ready enterprise where innovation is embedded across every business, every function and every employee. ASCEND 2026 reflects that vision by bringing together people, ideas and technology on one platform to accelerate learning, collaboration and transformation."

ASCEND also reflected DS Group's commitment to responsible growth. Conducted as a paperless, digital-first event, it demonstrated how technology can simultaneously enhance operational efficiency while supporting sustainability goals. More than a technology showcase, ASCEND 2026 represented a cultural shift, one that encourages curiosity, continuous learning and cross-functional collaboration. It highlighted DS Group's commitment to staying ahead of the technology curve by adopting new technologies and best practices in the industry, ensuring the organisation remains relevant, resilient and future-ready in an increasingly digital world.

With the successful conclusion of ASCEND 2026, DS Group has strengthened its position as one of the few FMCG organisations driving an enterprise-wide conversation on digital transformation, demonstrating that the future of business will be shaped not just by products and brands, but by the intelligent application of technology across the entire value chain.

About DS Group

The DS Group (Dharampal Satyapal Group) is a one of the leading FMCG conglomerates and a Multi-Business Corporation with a strong Indian and International presence. Founded in the year 1929, it is an inspiring and successful business story that blends a remarkable history and legacy with visionary growth. It has an extensive and diverse portfolio with presence in Food and Beverage, Confectionery, Mouth Freshener, Hospitality, Agri, Luxury Retail businesses, and other investments. Catch, Pulse, Pass Pass, Silver Pearls, Ksheer, Rajnigandha, Ovino, L'Opera, Le Marche, Birthright, LuvIt, Chingles, Golmol, Namah are some of the leading brands, the Group proudly shelters today.

As a corporate, DS Group is guided by a clear set of values that are built on a strong foundation of collective good to give back to society and protect the planet. The DS Headquarters has been awarded Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum certification, under the USGBC (US Green Building Council) existing building O & M (Operation and Maintenance) program version 4.0. The DS Headquarters has also received LEED Zero Carbon Certification, by the USGBC. DS Group has aligned its financial performance with global ESG priorities with the launch of a pioneering Double Materiality Assessment across all businesses. Further demonstrating its environmental leadership, the DS Group has a water positivity index at 1.8 across its business units in 30 locations of India.

For details, log onto www.dsgroup.com

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