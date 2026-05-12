DYPIU Signs MoU with Dassault Systemes to Establish Experience Centre

PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 11: D Y Patil International University (DYPIU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dassault Systemes to establish an advanced Digital Engineering and Digital Manufacturing Experience Centre on its campus. The initiative aims to strengthen industry-academia collaboration and enhance student employability by aligning academic learning with evolving industry requirements.

Powered by Dassault Systemes, the Experience Centre will integrate advanced digital technologies into DYPIU's Smart Manufacturing curriculum, enabling students to gain both theoretical knowledge and hands-on experience in next-generation engineering and manufacturing. The programme is among the first of its kind in Maharashtra and is designed to create industry-ready talent while fostering research and innovation in advanced manufacturing.

The centre will feature dedicated facilities, including a NextGen Product Innovation Lab, an Intelligent Production System Lab, and a Virtual Twin and Simulation Lab with virtual reality capabilities. Students will gain exposure to technologies such as virtual twins, generative design, multi-physics simulations, and digital manufacturing systems.

As part of the collaboration, students will benefit from live projects, certification programmes, internships, and industry interactions. The partnership will also support faculty development and curriculum enhancement, ensuring alignment with global industry standards. Additionally, it plans to deliver a three-year Training of Trainers (ToT) programme to equip faculty with expertise in advanced digital manufacturing workflows.

"Our collaboration with DYPIU to establish this Experience Centre marks a significant step in bridging the gap between classroom learning and real-world application. By enabling access to the 3DEXPERIENCE platform and virtual twin technologies, we aim to foster an innovation-driven ecosystem aligned with the 'Make in India' vision and Industry 4.0 demands," said Deepak NG, Managing Director, India, Dassault Systemes.

Prof. (Dr.) Manish Bhalla, Vice Chancellor, DYPIU, also said "This collaboration marks a significant step in the journey of DYPIU. The establishment of the Experience Centre at DYPIU, powered by Dassault Systemes, will be one of the first of its kind in the field of Smart Manufacturing in the state of Maharashtra. It will foster a strong ecosystem of experiential learning, where young students will actively engage in solving real-world industry problem statements while facilitating effective technology transfer. This initiative will empower our students and faculty to innovate, work with cutting-edge technologies, and emerge as truly future-ready engineers."

About D Y Patil International University (DYPIU), Akurdi, Pune

Established with a vision to redefine higher education through innovation and industry integration, D Y Patil International University is a multidisciplinary institution committed to delivering experiential, research-driven, and technology-enabled learning. Backed by the esteemed D Y Patil Group, which has a rich legacy of excellence in education, healthcare, and social development spanning several decades, DYPIU carries forward a strong tradition of academic innovation and nation-building. The university offers programmes across engineering, management, design, biotechnology, media, liberal arts, and emerging technologies, with a strong emphasis on industry collaboration, global exposure, entrepreneurship, and skill development. Through state-of-the-art infrastructure, innovation centres, and partnerships with leading industry leaders, DYPIU continues to build a future-ready learning ecosystem that empowers students to become skilled professionals, innovators, and responsible global citizens.

Contact: enquiry@dypiu.ac.in | +91-8600091180 | www.dypiu.ac.in

About Dassault Syste mes

Dassault Systemes is a catalyst for human progress. Since 1981, the company has pioneered virtual worlds to improve real life for consumers, patients and citizens. Through the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, AI-powered, science-based virtual twins help 390,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, collaborate, imagine and create sustainable innovations that drive meaningful impact. For more information, visit: www.3ds.com

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