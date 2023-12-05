Entigrity is Now Great Place to Work® Certified

PRNewswire

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 5: Entigrity, a leading offshore staffing partner for accounting, CPA, and tax firms, has been recognized as a Great Place to Work® Certified™ (from November 2023 to November 2024). This prestigious certification is bestowed upon organizations that provide exceptional workplace experiences, and Entigrity is proud to join the ranks of the nation's top employers receiving this esteemed recognition.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

A comprehensive survey was conducted by a Great Place to Work® team, engaging employees of Entigrity. The results highlight key areas that set Entigrity apart as an outstanding workplace, including high scores in leadership approval, employee empowerment, and a supportive environment.

Shawn Parikh, CEO and Founder of Entigrity, expressed his enthusiasm about the achievement, stating,

"Being recognized as a Great Place to Work is not just an accolade; it's a reflection of our dedication to our employees' well-being, personally and professionally. We believe that our people are our greatest asset, and this certification underscores that belief."

Key Survey Results:

Leadership Approval: The survey revealed that Entigrity's staff strongly approves its leadership, values, and goals, earning the organization the prestigious Great Place to Work badge.

Employee Empowerment: Employees reported enjoying their work and feeling empowered to give their best every day, contributing to the overall positive workplace culture at Entigrity.

Supportive Environment: Entigrity's commitment to supporting its employees, both in the office and at home, was evident in the survey results, showcasing the organization's dedication to employee well-being.

Notable Scores:

* Trust Index(c) Score 90 indicates trust in leadership and direction.

* Credibility Score 88 reflects the trustworthiness and capability of management.

* Respect for People Score 92 shows commitment to treating the team with dignity.

* Fairness Score 89 signifies fair policies and decision-making.

* Pride Score 93 indicates immense pride in being part of Entigrity.

* Camaraderie Score 93 showcases a team that enjoys working together in a supportive environment.

About Entigrity:

Entigrity™ is a trusted offshore staffing partner for 725+ accountants, CPAs, and tax firms across the US and Canada. With a flexible and transparent hiring model, the company empowers firms of all sizes to acquire skilled accounting, bookkeeping, and tax preparation staff. As a firm 'run by accountants, for the accountants,' Entigrity ensures precise alignment with the hiring needs of accounting firms, providing staff under your control and management, minimizing concerns about compliance, payroll taxes, overheads, or benefits. Entigrity is a proud independent member of the BDO Alliance USA. We have collaborated with IMA to train and upskill 5,000 Professionals in India. We were also recognized as one of the "Dream Companies to Work For" and won the " Best Employer Brand Award" in the accounting offshoring industry.

To explore career opportunities at Entigrity, interested individuals are invited to visit the careers website. For an inside look at Life@Entigrity, The company encourages following their journey on Instagram and LinkedIn.

Media contact:

Patrick Ross

Content and Media Manager

Entigrity Solutions LLC

Phone: (O) 646.827.4348 | UK (O) +44 (0)20-3355-7340

Email: patrick@entigrity.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2293132/Entigrity_GPTW_Certified.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)