Ex-Shriram Finance Digital Growth Leader Launches finpe.app - India's First Data-Driven Home Loan Savings Platform

New Delhi [India], November 14: Ganesh Kumar, former AVP for Growth and Cross-Sell at Shriram Finance and a recognised digital growth leader in India's lending ecosystem, has announced the launch of finpe.app, a first-of-its-kind data-driven home loan savings platform. The platform is designed to help Indian homeowners instantly calculate how much they can save on their existing home loans, using intelligent analysis and real-time data.

finpe.app aims to simplify how India's 10 million-plus home loan borrowers manage their EMIs and interest payments. By entering a few basic details, users can discover their exact savings potential in under two minutes. The platform uses advanced analytics to evaluate their current interest rate, eligible revised rate, loan tenure, and credit profile to generate an accurate and personalised savings report.

At the heart of this innovation lies the FinPe Intelligence System, a proprietary engine that studies rate gaps and loan parameters to identify the most effective way for users to save money. The system not only calculates how much total interest a borrower can save but also suggests whether to maintain the same EMI to close the loan faster or reduce the EMI while keeping the tenure unchanged.

Ganesh Kumar said, "Most home loan customers end up paying more than necessary because they are unaware of the actual impact of small rate differences. A gap of even 0.25 to 0.5 percent can save a borrower several lakhs in total interest over time. finpe.app gives every user a transparent, data-backed view of their exact savings and helps them make quick, informed financial decisions."

Beyond individual users, finpe.app also introduces a transparent referral model that allows users to earn up to ₹15,000 per successful referral. This creates a mutually beneficial ecosystem where borrowers save through intelligent loan optimisation and referrers are rewarded for bringing genuine leads.

India's home loan market, one of the largest globally, continues to face challenges around refinancing awareness and loan optimisation. Many borrowers rely on agents or complex manual comparisons, often without understanding their actual savings potential. finpe.app addresses this gap with a digital-first approach that combines simplicity, accuracy, and transparency.

By leveraging data-driven intelligence, finpe.app aims to create a smarter, more efficient borrowing experience for every homeowner in India. The company plans to continue enhancing its technology to include predictive savings alerts, lender integrations, and customised refinancing options that further simplify financial decision-making.

finpe.app is India's first fully data-driven home loan savings platform. It helps borrowers understand, evaluate, and optimise their home loans with precision. The platform provides instant savings insights, personalised restructuring options, lender comparisons, and referral rewards through a simple and transparent digital experience.

