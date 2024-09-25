Exterro Unveils New CSR Projects Focused on Empowerment, Education, and Sustainable Community Development

PRNewswire Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 25: Exterro, Inc., the leading provider of data risk management software solutions, is pleased to announce the expansion of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) program, Exterro Gives Back, which continues to transform lives across underserved communities through a wide range of impactful initiatives. Led by CEO Bobby Balachandran, Exterro is deepening its commitment to sustainable social change, focusing on empowering women, improving educational opportunities, and supporting vulnerable populations through loterm projects. The Exterro Gives Back initiative, which stems from Bobby's belief that businesses should reinvest in society, is founded on the principles of shared growth and empowerment. The CSR program operates through the BTG Trust (formerly Life Ray Trust), with a mission to extend meaningful, sustainable support to marginalized groups, particularly women, children, and senior citizens. This approach integrates the efforts of Exterro employees and partners to create lasting change within communities.

Empowering Women through Skill Development

A flagship project of Exterro Gives Back is "Stitch her Dreams," an initiative designed to uplift single mothers and disadvantaged women by providing them with essential skills to become financially independent. The project offers a three-month training program in tailoring, led by certified trainers, after which participants receive sewing machines to start their own home-based businesses. The goal is to empower women to earn an income while caring for their families.

"Our goal is to create a self-sufficient ecosystem for women, where they don't just learn a skill but are equipped to support their families in the long term," said Dr Kavitha Thangasami, Chief R & D officer at Exterro. "This initiative is about empowering women to be economic drivers in their communities, breaking cycles of poverty."

Supporting Education and Infrastructure Development

In collaboration with the BTG Trust and local NGOs, Exterro has adopted several government schools in South India, focusing on improving infrastructure and delivering essential educational resources. These initiatives include upgrading sports facilities, renovating classrooms, and installing water filtration systems to ensure students have access to clean drinking water. Recognizing the importance of technology and communication skills in today's workforce, Exterro has set up computer labs and English language training classes to equip students with the technical and language proficiency necessary to succeed in the corporate world.

"Our focus on education is grounded in the belief that it is the key to breaking the cycle of poverty. By improving infrastructure and supporting students, we are laying the foundation for future leaders and change-makers," said Bobby Balachandran, CEO of Exterro.

Additionally, Exterro's educational efforts extend to employee participation, with volunteers providing technical training in MS Office, Excel, and other critical skills, further enhancing students' employability. Through the Students of Life project, Exterro also sponsors the education of talented students from underprivileged backgrounds, removing financial barriers to their academic success. Many students, including aspiring aeronautical engineers, have benefitted from full scholarships, enabling them to pursue higher education and build brighter futures. This comprehensive approach highlights Exterro's dedication to empowering future generations through education, technology, and skill development.

Community Outreach and Support for Vulnerable Populations

Exterro's commitment goes beyond education and women's empowerment, focusing on uplifting vulnerable communities, including orphanages, tribal villages, and old-age homes. Through donation drives, Exterro provides essential items such as books, clothing, sanitary products, and toys to orphaned and special-needs children, while also sponsoring the education of underprivileged girls. In remote tribal communities, the company offers food and educational supplies, ensuring access to basic necessities. Exterro also fosters meaningful, loterm relationships with old-age homes by providing nutritious meals and clothing to elderly residents, creating a sustained impact on their well-being.

Driving Awareness and Social Change

As part of its broader CSR vision, Exterro is committed to raising awareness on key social issues such as women's safety, road safety, and drug abuse prevention. In collaboration with law enforcement and local communities, Exterro sponsors marathons like the Freedom Run to promote women's rights and equality, organizes bike rallies to encourage road safety and helmet use, and works with Tamil Nadu Police Department to combat drug abuse among students by promoting sports and other constructive activities. These initiatives aim to inspire loterm behavioral change and create safer, more inclusive communities.

"We are building for the future," said Bobby Balachandran. "Our CSR initiatives are designed to create lasting impacts, not just for the people we help today, but for generations to come. This is the heart of Exterro's mission--to give back in a way that builds stronger, more resilient communities."

