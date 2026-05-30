eYantra Ventures Limited Reports FY26 Annual Results

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 29: eYantra Ventures Limited (eYantra), a Hyderabad-based diversified enterprise services group, announced its audited annual results for the financial year ended March 31, 2026 (FY26) on May 25, 2026. The company reported consolidated revenue of ₹94.7 Crores and standalone revenue of ₹67.57 Crores, with a standalone profit after tax of ₹26.53 Lakhs.

Group Financial Highlights * Fy26

* Consolidated Revenue: ₹94.7 Crores (eYantra Ventures + Prismberry + NASA Hospitals)

* Standalone Revenue: ₹67.57 Crores (eYantra Ventures Limited)

* Standalone Profit (PAT): ₹26.53 Lakhs

Business Units At A Glance * Fy26

Brand Merchandising Division

* FY26 Revenue: ₹53.5 Crores (FY25: ₹18.9 Crores | Growth: +183% YoY)

* Order Book: ₹60 Crores

* Enterprise Clients: 300+ (Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, NCR)

* Product Portfolio: 25+ categories, 80+ sub-categories, 100+ brands

IT Services Division (Prismberry)

* FY26 Revenue: ₹16.6 Crores (FY25: ₹13.7 Crores | Growth: +21% YoY)

* Geographies: India, United States, UAE, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

* Workforce: 100+ engineers

* AI Products: AgentIQ, RevenueIQ, VisionIQ

NASA Hospitals -- Strategic Portfolio Investment

* FY26 Revenue: ₹23.99 Crores (FY25: ₹12.96 Crores | Growth: +85% YoY)

* Presence: 3 Cities | 275 Beds | 10 Operating Theatres | 80 ICU Beds

* Clinical Focus: Neurology, Spine, Orthopaedics, Critical Care

* Medical Team: 30 Full-Time Consultants | 100+ Doctors | 250 FTEs

Both business units -- Brand Merchandising and IT Services -- delivered strong revenue growth in FY26, reflecting disciplined execution, deepened client relationships, and strategic investments in capability and scale. eYantra's portfolio investment, NASA Hospitals (Neuro and Spine Associates Private Limited), in which the Group holds a majority stake, also recorded strong revenue growth during the year.

Brand Merchandising Division

FY26 Revenue: ₹53.5 Crores * FY25 Revenue: ₹18.9 Crores * Growth: +183% YoY

eYantra's Brand Merchandising Division provides end-to-end gifting and procurement solutions to enterprises across India.

India's formalizing economy and a fast-growing corporate base are creating strong, sustained demand for enterprise-grade gifting and procurement solutions. Increasingly, corporates are leveraging gifting as a strategic tool to incentivize employees, reward channel partners, and engage dealer-distributor networks -- making it a boardroom priority, not just an HR function.

eYantra's Brand Merchandising Division recorded a revenue of ₹53.5 Crores in FY26 vis-a-vis ₹18.9 Crores in FY25, reflecting high client retention and growing demand for enterprise-grade gifting and procurement solutions across India.

The business serves more than 300 corporate clients across Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, and NCR. The company's product portfolio spans 25+ categories, 80+ sub-categories, and 100+ brands, including many of the most popular consumer lifestyle brands alongside a proprietary own-label range across T-shirts, luggage, joining kits, packaging, and stationery. Own-label products continue to be a key margin driver.

It Services Division

FY26 Revenue: ₹16.6 Crores * FY25 Revenue: ₹13.7 Crores * Growth: +21% YoY

Prismberry, eYantra's IT Services division, provides AI-first technology solutions, spanning enterprise AI products and application development to corporates and technology companies across India, the United States, the UAE, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The global shift toward AI-led business transformation is creating strong, sustained demand for technology partners who can deliver both deep engineering capability and intelligent product solutions. Increasingly, enterprises are moving beyond traditional IT outsourcing toward outcome-driven AI engagements, building autonomous agents, intelligent sales pipelines, and computer-vision-enabled operations -- making AI services a strategic investment, not just a cost line.

The IT Services division recorded revenue of ₹16.6 Crores in FY26 vis-a-vis ₹13.7 Crores in FY25, reflecting 21% year-on-year growth driven by marquee client wins and the successful launch of its proprietary AI product suite.

The business serves enterprise clients through a team of 100+ engineers, with active engagements across industries including technology, healthcare, FMCG, and financial services.

Prismberry's service portfolio spans enterprise AI applications, custom software development, AI-screened staffing, and three proprietary AI products -- AgentIQ (an enterprise AI agent framework), RevenueIQ (an AI-driven sales intelligence platform), and VisionIQ (a computer vision solution for inventory and quality inspection). Own-IP products represent Prismberry's highest-margin growth vector and are now in active commercial discussions with enterprise customers heading into FY27.

Strategic Investment -- Nasa Hospitals

Neuro and Spine Associates Pvt. Ltd. * eYantra Ventures holds a Majority Stake

NASA Hospitals (Neuro and Spine Associates Private Limited) is a specialty hospital network focused on Neurology, Spine, Orthopaedics, and Critical Care, operating across three cities in India.

India's healthcare sector is undergoing a fundamental shift -- rising incidence of neurological and musculoskeletal conditions, growing awareness of specialist care, and an under-served 'missing middle' between government hospitals and large private chains are creating a compelling opportunity for asset-light specialty hospital networks. NASA Hospitals is purpose-built to address this gap, bringing world-class neuro and spine care to geographies and patient segments traditionally underserved by tertiary care.

NASA Hospitals recorded audited consolidated revenue of ₹23.99 Crores in FY26 vis-a-vis ₹12.96 Crores in FY25, reflecting 85% year-on-year growth. The company reached EBITDA positivity during FY26, marking a significant operational milestone, and continues to scale its clinical platform ahead of profitability at the next level.

The hospital network currently operates across three cities with a combined capacity of 275 beds, 10 operating theatres, and 80 ICU beds, served by 30 full-time consultants, 100+ empanelled doctors, and a team of 250 full-time employees. The clinical platform is equipped with advanced diagnostic and surgical infrastructure, including Cardiac Cath Labs, CT Scanners, 1.5 Tesla MRI, Neuromicroscopes, and C-Arm units.

Founded by Dr. Riyaj M. Khan, NASA Hospitals follows an asset-light brownfield acquisition model, enabling rapid capacity addition with lower capital intensity. The company is targeting 1,000+ beds by FY31. eYantra's investment in NASA Hospitals reflects the Group's broader ambition to build and scale market-leading businesses in sectors with strong structural tailwinds.

About eYantra Ventures Limited

eYantra Ventures Limited is a Hyderabad-based diversified enterprise services group with two business units. Its Brand Merchandising Division is one of India's leading B2B corporate gifting and procurement platforms, serving 300+ enterprise clients across Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, and NCR with 25+ product categories and 100+ brands. Its technology arm, Prismberry, is an AI-first company delivering enterprise AI products, application development, and staffing solutions to clients in the US, India, UAE, and KSA. The Group also holds a stake in NASA Hospitals (Neuro and Spine Associates Private Limited), a specialty hospital network focused on Neurology, Spine, Orthopaedics, and Critical Care, operating across three cities with 275 beds.

For more information, visit www.eyantraventures.com.

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