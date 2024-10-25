Faculty of Technology at CEPT University Celebrates Engineer's Day

PRNewswire

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 25: The Faculty of Technology at CEPT University commemorated Engineer's Day with a two-day event filled with engaging activities, competitions, and insightful discussions. The celebration provided a platform for students and faculty to reflect on the core values of engineering and address the pressing challenges facing the industry today.

The exciting two-day event consisted of a host of activities, which included several competitions that saw participation from other educational institutes in Ahmedabad, a panel discussion, a fire safety workshop, an impressive display of installations by CEPT students and cultural activities. The event began with the commencement of E-Day 2024 by Dr. Tridip Suhrud, Provost, CEPT University.

Several students from various educational institutes in Ahmedabad participated in an inter-university competition themed 'Deciphering Real Estate 2050,' where they presented their perspectives and vision for the future of Indian cities.

The focal point of the competition was to bring out futuristic creativity alongside applied scientific principles among the participants. CEPT students Jenish Kathariya and Utkarsh Agarwal won the top two spots and Mudra Bhatt from Nirma University secured the third prize.

The second day of the E-Day celebrations featured a panel discussion titled 'Deciphering Real Estate' where in well-known industry practitioners such as Chitrak Shah, Managing Director, Shivalik Group; Shaan Zaveri, Co-Founder, Amaya Group; Sarthak Bhansali, S S Bhansali & Co. (RERA Finance Expert & Consultant); Architect Harshad Mistry, HM Architects; Keval Parikh, Director, RJP Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd.; and Advocate Kirat Damani deliberated on subjects that gave students an insight on the ground realities of real estate.

Alongside these events, 30 trees were planted at the University's girls' hostel near CEPT Archives, in collaboration with the Indian Plumbing Association with the objective of showing support to the government's 'Ek Ped, Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

About CEPT University

CEPT University focuses on understanding, designing, planning, constructing, and managing human habitats. Its teaching programs aim to build thoughtful professionals, and its research programs deepen understanding of human settlements. CEPT University also undertakes advisory projects to further the goal of making habitats more livable. Through its education, research and advisory activities, the University strives to improve the impact of habitat professions in enriching the lives of people in India's villages, towns and cities. The University comprises six faculties: viz. the Faculty of Architecture, the Faculty of Planning, the Faculty of Technology, the Faculty of Design, the Faculty of Management and the CEPT Foundation Program. In December 2023, CEPT University has been recognized by the Government of India as a Centre of Excellence in Urban Planning and Design. This comes with an endowment of Rs. 250 Crore to be used towards the research and training on India specific knowledge in Urban Planning and Design over the next 25 years.

CEPT University was established by the CEPT University Act of 2005 enacted by the government of Gujarat. It was originally started in 1962 as the School of Architecture supported by the Ahmedabad Education Society. The Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) of the Government of India recognizes the University as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (SIRO). CEPT University is recognized as a Center of Excellence by the Government of Gujarat. CEPT University has many ongoing collaborations and exchange programs with top-ranked universities across the world.

