Tata Motors Q3 Preview: Profit, revenue and key factors to watch in Dec qtr

Tata Motors Q3 Preview: (Tata Motors) is set to announce its December quarter (Q3FY26) earnings on Thursday, January 29, marking its second quarterly result after the demerger. Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles (Tata Motors) is set to announce its December quarter (Q3FY26) earnings on Thursday, January 29, marking its second quarterly result after the demerger.

Brokerages expect a strong quarter, driven by sharp volume growth in the standalone commercial vehicle (CV) business, operating leverage benefits and margin expansion.

Analysts broadly anticipate double-digit growth in revenue, Ebitda and profit on a sequential basis.

Meanwhile, here’s what brokerages predict ahead on Tata Motors CV Q3 show:

Kotak Institutional Equities: Operating leverage to lift margins

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities expect consolidated revenues to rise 22 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), led by a 23 per cent Q-o-Q increase in standalone business revenues on the back of a 22 per cent Q-o-Q jump in volumes during Q3FY26. The brokerage forecasts consolidated Ebitda margins to expand by 200 basis points Q-o-Q to 13 per cent, aided by operating leverage benefits in the standalone segment.

As a result, analysts estimate Tata Motors’ revenue at ₹22,649.9 crore, up 21.9 per cent Q-o-Q. Adjusted profit after tax (PAT) is seen at ₹1,905.5 crore, marking a sharp 62.2 per cent Q-o-Q increase. Ebitda is projected to rise 44.1 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹2,951.7 crore, with margins at 13 per cent.

Motilal Oswal: CV demand remains robust

Motilal Oswal highlights strong growth in India’s commercial vehicle market during the quarter. According to the brokerage, CV volumes rose 21 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), supported by GST cuts and a low base from last year. Medium and heavy commercial vehicle (MHCV) volumes grew faster at 24 per cent Y-o-Y, compared with an 18 per cent Y-o-Y increase in light commercial vehicles (LCVs).

The brokerage expects Tata Motors’ margins to improve by 100 basis points Y-o-Y to 13.2 per cent, driven by operating leverage. It estimates revenue at ₹20,798.8 crore, up 23.4 per cent Q-o-Q. Ebitda is pegged at ₹2,751.8 crore, up 32.1 per cent Q-o-Q, while PAT is seen rising 37 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹1,842.4 crore.

Nomura: MHCV volumes drive revenue growth

Nomura notes that MHCV volumes rose 24 per cent Y-o-Y, leading to a similar 24 per cent increase in revenues on both a Y-o-Y and Q-o-Q basis. The brokerage expects margins to improve by 88 basis points Q-o-Q to 13 per cent.

Nomura estimates revenue at ₹22,917.5 crore, up 24 per cent Q-o-Q, and Ebitda at ₹2,977.6 crore, reflecting a 33 per cent Q-o-Q rise.