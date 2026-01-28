Q3 results today: BEL, Larsen & Toubro, Maruti Suzuki among 127 firms
Q3FY26 company results: Firms including Cochin Shipyard, TVS Motor Company, SBI Life Insurance, Bosch, Aditya Birla Real Estate and are also to release their October-December earnings today
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
Bharat Electronics, Larsen & Toubro, Maruti Suzuki India, Cochin Shipyard, SBI Life Insurance Company, and TVS Motor Company among 127 firms scheduled to announce their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3FY26) on Wednesday.
Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q3 results today include Aditya Birla Real Estate, ACC, Borosil Renewables, Bosch, CSB Bank, ICRA, Mudra Financial Services, SBI Cards & Payment Services, and TVS Holdings.
Vodafone Idea's Q3 results
Vodafone Idea (Vi) narrowed its consolidated net loss to ₹5,286 crore in the third quarter (October–December/Q3) of 2025-26 (FY26), compared with ₹6,609 crore in the same quarter a year earlier (Q3 of 2024-25/FY25).
Revenue for the quarter rose 1.85 per cent year-on-year to ₹11,323 crore, up from ₹11,117 crore in Q3FY25. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased to ₹4,816 crore, up from ₹4,712 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. Finance costs fell slightly to ₹5,632 crore, down from ₹5,690 crore in Q3FY25.
Marico Q3 results
FMCG major Marico on Tuesday reported a 12.03 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹447 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025–26 (Q3FY26), up from ₹399 crore in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, profit grew 6.43 per cent from ₹420 crore.
Revenue from operations for the quarter surged 26.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹3,537 crore, compared with ₹2,794 crore in Q3FY25. Sequentially, revenue rose marginally by 1.58 per cent from ₹3,482 crore. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at ₹592 crore, up 11 per cent Y-o-Y, while the Ebitda margin slipped 234 basis points to 16.7 per cent from Q3FY25.
Market overview for January 28
Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are expected to open positively on Wednesday, supported by upbeat global cues and optimism surrounding the finalisation of the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA).
At 07:35 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 25,449.5, up 31.50 points or 0.12 per cent.
Asian markets were mixed, with Japan's Nikkei 225 down 1.43 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI up 1.48 per cent, and Australia’s S&P ASX 200 trading almost flat with a slight negative bias.
List of some firms releasing Q3 results today, January 28
1 Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
2 ACC Ltd
3 Accedere Ltd
4 Acutaas Chemicals Ltd
5 Aeroflex Industries Ltd
6 AGI Greenpac Ltd
7 Agribio Tech India Ltd
8 AksharChem (India) Ltd
9 Arvind Fashions Ltd
10 Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd
11 ASI Industries Ltd
12 ASK Automotive Ltd
13 Aviva Industries Ltd
14 Balkrishna Industries Ltd
15 Bharat Electronics Ltd
16 Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd
17 Borosil Renewables Ltd
18 Bosch Ltd
19 Bright Hotel Ltd
20 Birlasoft Ltd
21 CarTrade Tech Ltd
22 Checkpoint Trends Ltd
23 Chemfab Alkalis Ltd
24 Cineline India Ltd
25 Cochin Shipyard Ltd
26 Craftsman Automation Ltd
27 Crizac Ltd
28 CSB Bank Ltd
29 Datamatics Global Services Ltd
30 DG Content Ltd
31 Dolat Algotech Ltd
32 eClerx Services Ltd
33 E-Enterprises Ltd
34 Elcid Investments Ltd
35 Five Star Business Finance Ltd
36 Flomic Global Logistics Ltd
37 Gagan Gases Ltd
38 Gian Life Care Ltd
39 Gland Pharma Ltd
40 GPT Infraprojects Ltd
41 Grovy India Ltd
42 Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd
43 GSB Finance Ltd
44 Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd
45 Gujarat Toolroom Ltd
46 Hawkins Cookers Ltd
47 Hemisphere Properties India Ltd
48 Heritage Foods Ltd
49 Howard Hotels Ltd
50 HT Media Ltd HTMEDIA
51 ICRA Ltd
52 Indian Sintered Products Ltd
53 Indus Finance Ltd
54 Integra Engineering India Ltd
55 Jayant Infratech Ltd
56 Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd
57 Kaya Ltd
58 Libord Finance Ltd
59 Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd
60 Macrotech Developers Ltd
61 Larsen & Toubro Ltd
62 LT Foods Ltd
63 Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd
64 Maharashtra Seamless Ltd
65 Manorama Industries Ltd
66 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
67 MAS Financial Services Ltd
68 MEIL Infra Ltd
69 Menon Pistons Ltd
70 Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd
71 Mudra Financial Services Ltd
72 New Delhi Television Ltd
73 Nettlinx Ltd
74 NIIT Learning Systems Ltd
75 Novartis India Ltd
76 National Securities Depository Ltd
77 Oasis Securities Ltd
78 Oscar Global Ltd
79 Osiajee Texfab Ltd
80 Park Hotels & Resorts Ltd
81 Phoenix Mills Ltd
82 Pine Labs Ltd
83 Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd
84 Polyplex Corporation Ltd
85 PPL Pharmaceuticals Ltd
86 Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
87 PTI Engineering Ltd
88 Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd
89 Quess Corp Ltd
90 Rainbow Children’s Medicare Ltd
91 Rama Petrochemicals Ltd
92 Ramco Systems Ltd
93 Robu.in Ltd
94 Rushil Decor Ltd
95 RVTH Infra Ltd
97 SAMHI Hotels Ltd
98 Satchmo Holdings Ltd
99 Satin Creditcare Network Ltd
100 SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd
101 SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd
102 Sheshadri Industries Ltd
103 SJS Enterprises Ltd
104 SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd D
105 SKP Securities Ltd
106 Solarworld Energy Solutions Ltd
107 Somany Ceramics Ltd
108 Star Health & Allied Insurance Co Ltd
109 Starlog Enterprises Ltd
110 STEL Holdings Ltd
111 Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd
112 SUGS Lloyd Ltd
113 Sundram Fasteners Ltd
114 Suraj Estate Developers Ltd
115 Surbhi Industries Ltd
116 Symphony Ltd
117 Thyrocare Technologies Ltd
118 Triveni Glass Ltd
119 Trustedge Capital Ltd
120 T T Ltd
121 Tuni Textile Mills Ltd
122 TVS Holdings Ltd
123 TVS Motor Company Ltd
124 V-Guard Industries Ltd
125 Vimta Labs Ltd
126 Vinco Feeds Ltd
127 Virat Industries Ltd
First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 8:51 AM IST