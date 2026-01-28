Q3 results today: BEL, Larsen & Toubro, Maruti Suzuki among 127 firms

Bharat Electronics, Larsen & Toubro, Maruti Suzuki India, Cochin Shipyard, SBI Life Insurance Company, and TVS Motor Company among 127 firms scheduled to announce their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3FY26) on Wednesday.

Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q3 results today include Aditya Birla Real Estate, ACC, Borosil Renewables, Bosch, CSB Bank, ICRA, Mudra Financial Services, SBI Cards & Payment Services, and TVS Holdings.

Vodafone Idea's Q3 results

Vodafone Idea (Vi) narrowed its consolidated net loss to ₹5,286 crore in the third quarter (October–December/Q3) of 2025-26 (FY26), compared with ₹6,609 crore in the same quarter a year earlier (Q3 of 2024-25/FY25).

Revenue for the quarter rose 1.85 per cent year-on-year to ₹11,323 crore, up from ₹11,117 crore in Q3FY25. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased to ₹4,816 crore, up from ₹4,712 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. Finance costs fell slightly to ₹5,632 crore, down from ₹5,690 crore in Q3FY25.

Marico Q3 results

FMCG major Marico on Tuesday reported a 12.03 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹447 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2025–26 (Q3FY26), up from ₹399 crore in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, profit grew 6.43 per cent from ₹420 crore.

Revenue from operations for the quarter surged 26.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹3,537 crore, compared with ₹2,794 crore in Q3FY25. Sequentially, revenue rose marginally by 1.58 per cent from ₹3,482 crore. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at ₹592 crore, up 11 per cent Y-o-Y, while the Ebitda margin slipped 234 basis points to 16.7 per cent from Q3FY25.

Market overview for January 28

Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, are expected to open positively on Wednesday, supported by upbeat global cues and optimism surrounding the finalisation of the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

At 07:35 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 25,449.5, up 31.50 points or 0.12 per cent.

Asian markets were mixed, with Japan's Nikkei 225 down 1.43 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI up 1.48 per cent, and Australia’s S&P ASX 200 trading almost flat with a slight negative bias.

List of some firms releasing Q3 results today, January 28

1 Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

2 ACC Ltd

3 Accedere Ltd

4 Acutaas Chemicals Ltd

5 Aeroflex Industries Ltd

6 AGI Greenpac Ltd

7 Agribio Tech India Ltd

8 AksharChem (India) Ltd

9 Arvind Fashions Ltd

10 Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd

11 ASI Industries Ltd

12 ASK Automotive Ltd

13 Aviva Industries Ltd

14 Balkrishna Industries Ltd

15 Bharat Electronics Ltd

16 Bharat Bhushan Finance & Commodity Brokers Ltd

17 Borosil Renewables Ltd

18 Bosch Ltd

19 Bright Hotel Ltd

20 Birlasoft Ltd

21 CarTrade Tech Ltd

22 Checkpoint Trends Ltd

23 Chemfab Alkalis Ltd

24 Cineline India Ltd

25 Cochin Shipyard Ltd

26 Craftsman Automation Ltd

27 Crizac Ltd

28 CSB Bank Ltd

29 Datamatics Global Services Ltd

30 DG Content Ltd

31 Dolat Algotech Ltd

32 eClerx Services Ltd

33 E-Enterprises Ltd

34 Elcid Investments Ltd

35 Five Star Business Finance Ltd

36 Flomic Global Logistics Ltd

37 Gagan Gases Ltd

38 Gian Life Care Ltd

39 Gland Pharma Ltd

40 GPT Infraprojects Ltd

41 Grovy India Ltd

42 Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd

43 GSB Finance Ltd

44 Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd

45 Gujarat Toolroom Ltd

46 Hawkins Cookers Ltd

47 Hemisphere Properties India Ltd

48 Heritage Foods Ltd

49 Howard Hotels Ltd

50 HT Media Ltd HTMEDIA

51 ICRA Ltd

52 Indian Sintered Products Ltd

53 Indus Finance Ltd

54 Integra Engineering India Ltd

55 Jayant Infratech Ltd

56 Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd

57 Kaya Ltd

58 Libord Finance Ltd

59 Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd

60 Macrotech Developers Ltd

61 Larsen & Toubro Ltd

62 LT Foods Ltd

63 Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd

64 Maharashtra Seamless Ltd

65 Manorama Industries Ltd

66 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

67 MAS Financial Services Ltd

68 MEIL Infra Ltd

69 Menon Pistons Ltd

70 Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd

71 Mudra Financial Services Ltd

72 New Delhi Television Ltd

73 Nettlinx Ltd

74 NIIT Learning Systems Ltd

75 Novartis India Ltd

76 National Securities Depository Ltd

77 Oasis Securities Ltd

78 Oscar Global Ltd

79 Osiajee Texfab Ltd

80 Park Hotels & Resorts Ltd

81 Phoenix Mills Ltd

82 Pine Labs Ltd

83 Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd

84 Polyplex Corporation Ltd

85 PPL Pharmaceuticals Ltd

86 Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

87 PTI Engineering Ltd

88 Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection Ltd

89 Quess Corp Ltd

90 Rainbow Children’s Medicare Ltd

91 Rama Petrochemicals Ltd

92 Ramco Systems Ltd

93 Robu.in Ltd

94 Rushil Decor Ltd

95 RVTH Infra Ltd

97 SAMHI Hotels Ltd

98 Satchmo Holdings Ltd

99 Satin Creditcare Network Ltd

100 SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd

101 SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd

102 Sheshadri Industries Ltd

103 SJS Enterprises Ltd

104 SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd D

105 SKP Securities Ltd

106 Solarworld Energy Solutions Ltd

107 Somany Ceramics Ltd

108 Star Health & Allied Insurance Co Ltd

109 Starlog Enterprises Ltd

110 STEL Holdings Ltd

111 Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd

112 SUGS Lloyd Ltd

113 Sundram Fasteners Ltd

114 Suraj Estate Developers Ltd

115 Surbhi Industries Ltd

116 Symphony Ltd

117 Thyrocare Technologies Ltd

118 Triveni Glass Ltd

119 Trustedge Capital Ltd

120 T T Ltd

121 Tuni Textile Mills Ltd

122 TVS Holdings Ltd

123 TVS Motor Company Ltd

124 V-Guard Industries Ltd

125 Vimta Labs Ltd

126 Vinco Feeds Ltd

127 Virat Industries Ltd