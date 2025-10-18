Fintellix Joins ICRA: Strategic Acquisition to Strengthen RegTech & Data Analytics Offerings

SMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 18: Fintellix India Private Limited, a leading provider of data and regulatory solutions for the financial services industry, is proud to announce its acquisition by ICRA Limited, a premier credit rating agency and provider of financial and risk advisory services.

This strategic move ushers in a new chapter for Fintellix as part of Group ICRA, combining its expertise in regulatory technology and data-driven platforms with ICRA's risk management and analytical capabilities to deliver a more comprehensive suite of solutions for clients.

Ramnath Krishnan, MD & Group CEO of ICRA said, "We are excited to have Fintellix join Group ICRA. This addition strengthens our risk-technology offerings, combining ICRA's credit risk DNA with Fintellix's technical capabilities."

Shailendra Mruthyunjayappa, CEO of Fintellix said: "An exciting new chapter begins for Fintellix and our customers. Our trusted teams remain the same, but with ICRA's broader capabilities, we can deliver even more impactful solutions--helping our customers navigate complex regulatory, risk management, and strategic priorities with confidence."

Going forward, updates, insights, and service information will be available on the ICRA & Fintellix websites and LinkedIn pages.

Media Contact details:

Fintellix Website: - https://fintellix.com/

ICRA Website: https://www.icra.in/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fintellix/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)