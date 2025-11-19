Fittr unveils a milestone Association with Shahid Kapoor

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 19: Over the years, Fittr has enabled millions of Indians to achieve their fitness goals through structured coaching, science-based nutrition, and a strong digital community. With its expanded offerings - accurate health tracking through Fittr Hart smart ring, AI-driven personalization, coaching and consultations with doctors, Fittr is now building a full-stack solution that helps individuals take charge of their health before medical intervention is required.

Why Shahid Kapoor?

Shahid Kapoor embodies the very essence of health: consistency, longevity, and mindful living. His commitment to maintaining peak fitness well into his 40s aligns seamlessly with Fittr's philosophy that "Health is Freedom." As someone who balances disciplined training, nutrition, and recovery, Shahid brings authenticity and aspirational credibility to Fittr's next chapter.

Shahid isn't just fit - he lives the philosophy we champion at Fittr. He's one of the rare ones who truly walk the talk," said Jitendra Chouksey (JC), Founder & CEO, Fittr. "As our ecosystem grows, his lifestyle and influence make him the perfect partner to inspire India toward better health.

A Partnership for India's Healthier Future

Together, Fittr and Shahid Kapoor aim to drive a nationwide movement encouraging Indians to shift from reactive treatment to everyday action. The association will be highlighted through integrated campaigns showcasing Fittr's ecosystem and its mission to make healthcare accurate, accessible, and a part of daily living.

