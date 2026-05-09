Franchise 100 Signs Three Strategic Hospitality Projects Across India

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9: Hospitality advisory and hotel partnership firm Franchise 100 has announced the signing of three new hotel developments in partnership with leading hospitality brands, underlining the growing momentum in India's branded hotel sector.

The company has facilitated the signing of:

- Park Inn & Suites by Radisson, Roorkee - 60 keys

- Cygnett Resort TM Collection by Wyndham, Shahpur - 204 keys

- Cygnett Resort TM Collection by Wyndham, Hyderabad - 80 keys

The latest additions strengthen Franchise 100's expanding hospitality portfolio as the firm continues to advise developers and property owners on hotel brand tie-ups, management contracts, and strategic asset positioning across India.

Industry experts note that India's hospitality sector is witnessing robust growth driven by rising domestic tourism, infrastructure development, destination weddings, spiritual tourism, and increasing demand for branded accommodations in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Commenting on the development, Dileep Gupta, Sr. Partner at Franchise 100, said:

"The hospitality sector in India is entering a high-growth phase with significant opportunities emerging beyond metro markets. Developers today are increasingly seeking organized hotel partnerships to unlock long-term asset value, operational efficiencies, and stronger market positioning. These signings reflect the confidence both developers and hospitality brands place in our advisory capabilities."

The Roorkee project under the Park Inn & Suites by Radisson brand is expected to cater to the city's growing business, education, and transit-driven demand, while the Shahpur and Hyderabad resort projects under Wyndham's TM Collection are aimed at tapping into the expanding leisure and experiential travel segment.

Akash Shetty, Managing Partner at Franchise 100, stated:

"We are witnessing strong demand from property owners looking to align with established national and international hospitality brands. Our focus remains on creating sustainable and commercially viable partnerships that benefit both developers and operators. With the current momentum, our vision is to move close to 100 hotel brand signings and management partnerships in the coming year."

Founded with a focus on hospitality growth advisory, Franchise 100 has been actively working with hotel owners, investors, developers, and operators across multiple Indian markets. The company is currently evaluating several hospitality opportunities spanning business hotels, resorts, mixed-use developments, and destination-led hospitality assets.

As branded hotel penetration continues to rise across India, advisory-led hospitality partnerships are increasingly becoming central to organized sector expansion, particularly in emerging growth corridors and tourism-driven destinations.

The latest signings further position Franchise 100 among the growing players facilitating hotel brand expansion and hospitality asset development in India's evolving lodging market.

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